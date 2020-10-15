iPhone 12 Pro: Apple couldn’t explain the added value

Apple announced four iPhone 12s during its keynote on Tuesday. But is the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max worth it compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini? For analysts, Apple hasn’t been very good at explaining the differences to the public.

“We are concerned that the keynote was not convincing enough for the average consumer to buy an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max rather than an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini,” said analysts at Deutsche Bank. They add that in the past Apple tended to lure tech lovers into opting for the top-of-the-line iPhone. “We don’t think such an argument was made so forcefully in 2020,” analysts say.

The Pro models are particularly suitable for those who like to take photos. They also have a photo sensor (Tele) and a LiDAR scanner. Another difference is that the iPhone 12 is made of stainless steel while the iPhone 12 is made of aluminum. And we learned yesterday that the Pro models have 6GB of RAM while the others have 4GB.

“Considering all the functions that are offered for the iPhone 12, the added value of the iPhone 12 Pro depends essentially on the quality of the camera,” said analysts at investment bank Raymond James.

As a reminder: the iPhone 12 costs from 909 euros and the iPhone 12 Pro from 1,159 euros. Is the Pro model worth the extra 250 euros? Not sure.