Google employees can talk about anything but the antitrust case

Freedom of expression is one of Google’s values. Yet today the New York Times reports that there is an issue that cannot be discussed at work for the American giant: the antitrust issue. A priori, this is the issue that employees avoid at all costs.

The law of silence in antitrust proceedings

The antitrust lawsuit against Google has taken a new turn in the past few weeks. It seems more and more oriented towards the activities of Google search and the way in which Google is anticompetitive using its search engine in order to harm its competitors and users.

Today the US Congress is clearly trying to dismantle GAFA, there is no longer any doubt about that. Google employees read the newspapers and know exactly what’s going on. However, it is totally unthinkable to discuss them once they are in the office.

Mountain View Company has very specific rules about what workers can say about it. However, we remember the Dragonfly project, that censored search engine that Google wanted to develop in China.

The majority of the staff were against developing this project and were never afraid to make it public. Some even resigned. A sensitive topic, but the employees weren’t afraid to express themselves. Today a kind of Omerta hangs over Google in the antitrust proceedings.

This is the topic that employees avoid at all costs. They don’t address it in their emails. They don’t talk about it in the meetings. Their leaders regularly remind them that “Google does not crush, kill, hurt or block competition”. If you’re hoping to get a leadership position at the company, don’t allude to he-don’t-must-not pronunciation of the name (antitrust and not Voldmeort) during your interview.

Management monitors what its employees say

As US authorities prepare to launch unprecedented lawsuits against the US giant, the usual forums where staff discuss anything and everything have been abandoned. However, this antitrust matter and the announced downsizing could be a major turning point for Google, even an existential threat to the company.

The legal department automatically knows what the group’s employees are saying to “enforce professional secrecy” so that employees no longer dare speak up. They receive and have the right to read their employees’ emails in order to “protect the business”.

After several candidates failed to address the issue, Google employees tacitly understood that it was not advisable to openly discuss current antitrust issues. The New York Times managed to anonymously interview six current and former employees on this subject. According to a former researcher for the company, “It’s viewed as something we don’t talk about because there isn’t a productive conversation that Google associates with the word monopoly.”

For its part, Google stated that, according to internal data, employees are not interested in questions related to the antitrust proceedings and that this is precisely why they do not address them in meetings.