PS Remote Play is now compatible with PS5, iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

PS4 Remote Play therefore leaves space for PS Remote Play (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad). The app still allows to switch the user interface and the games of the PS4 on his mobile phone, but is now also compatible with PS5, iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The player can also use the PS button, the touchpad, and the motion sensor of the DUALSHOCK 4 controller on their iDevice running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.Remember that the previous version of the software did not have the PS button or the DUALSHOCK 4 -Touchpad managed as these two areas on the touch surface of the PS4 Remote Play.

In other words, the lucky future Playstation 5 owners will soon be able to play Spider-Man: Morales on their iPhone, which is well installed at the bottom of the bedspread. Note, however, that the DUALSHOCK 4 is not compatible with the PS5 titles (which absolutely require the DualSense Wireless Controller). In addition to these major changes to the app, the touch user interface has also been modified to allegedly improve ergonomics.