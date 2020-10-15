Google presents the new version of Google Analytics

With fundamental changes in consumer behavior, new data protection standards and the end of third-party cookies, it is more important than ever to develop analytical tools to continue to meet marketing needs. For this reason, Google is introducing its new version of Google Analytics, which is considered the most significant redesign of the tool in almost a decade.

Google Analytics is getting smarter

When developing the new version of Google Analytics, Mountain View relied on machine learning and the basics of the App + Web feature introduced last year. Developed to meet data protection standards (including GDPR), it “automatically displays useful information to give you a full understanding of your customers on all devices and platforms,” ​​said Vidhya Srinivasan, vice president of measurement, analytics and purchasing platforms at Google.

In other words, the new Google Analytics warns its users when significant trends are found in their data. This could be a real benefit for marketers: Google no longer misses any important information Analytics makes sure it gets highlighted.

It will also unify data across different devices and platforms for a more holistic view, introduce more granular data controls to provide ever more accurate and relevant analysis, and welcome new predictive data such as the potential revenue that you can generate a certain type of customers. In addition, Vidhya Srinivasan assures us that this new version will be adapted to a future with or without cookies.

Further integration with Google Ads

In addition, Google Analytics is a little closer to Google Ads. For Mountain View, the benefits of this deeper integration are obvious: “It helps create audiences that your customers can reach with more relevant experiences, regardless of the platform on which they choose your company. “.

In addition, Google believes that the benefits of this new version of Google Analytics have already been taken advantage of by companies that have participated in the beta: “Vistaprint (…) was able to quickly measure its customers’ response to and understand their new range of Protective masks “. Jeff Kacmarek, Vice President of Domino’s Pizza Canada, stated that “By linking the new Google Analytics with Google Ads, we can optimize the actions that matter most to our customers, regardless of their location. Interaction with our brand ”.

In order to be able to use the new version, the internet giant recommends first creating a new Google Analytics 4 property in addition to the existing ones. According to Mountain View, it allows you to “collect data and benefit from our latest innovations while your current implementation remains intact”. A very smooth transition so so as not to be completely confused.