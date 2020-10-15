After attack on Kremlin critic Navalny: EU executes sanctions against Russia – politics

The EU has introduced sanctions against followers of Russian President Vladimir Putin that it decided to impose on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. According to information from the Official Journal of the European Union on Thursday, those affected include the chief of domestic intelligence Alexander Bortnikow and the deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergei Kirijenko.

In addition, Putin’s confidant Yevgeny Prigozhin is now on the EU sanctions list. The billionaire and former chef of the president is officially accused of violating the UN arms embargo on Libya. Prigozhin is also associated with Navalny. Navalny Prigozhin, for example, accuses him of corrupt machinations, turning the influential businessman into a powerful enemy.

EU sanctions include entry bans and freezing of property. In addition, Europeans are no longer allowed to do business with those affected. In addition to the persons mentioned, four other followers of Putin are new to the sanctions list. In addition to two deputy defense ministers Pavel Popov and Alexei Krivorutschko, the list also includes the president’s envoy for the Siberian Federal District, Sergei Menjailo, and the Kremlin official responsible for domestic policy, Andrei Jarin.

In addition, the Russian State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology was listed. The development facility has already been linked to the internationally banned Novichok nerve agent in the case of the attack on former Russian secret service agent Sergei Skripal in Britain. The poison had now also been found in the Navalny case.

The Russian opposition had collapsed on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia. After an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was transferred to the Berlin Charité at the insistence of his family. There he was in a coma for weeks. The 44-year-old has now left the hospital, but has not yet fully recovered and is doing a rehabilitation measure in Germany.

The main initiators are Germany and France

The main initiators of the sanctions are Germany and France. They justify their actions by stating that Moscow has failed to comply with requests for a full investigation into the crime. Russia has so far failed to provide a credible explanation for the brutal attempt at murder, according to a statement by Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) and his French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian. It is therefore believed that “there is no plausible explanation for Mr Navalny’s poisoning other than Russia’s involvement and responsibility”.

According to the statement, the sanctions are aimed at individuals “who are considered responsible for this crime and the violation of international legal standards because of their official function, as well as an institution involved in the Novichok program”.

Vladimir Putin is suspected of being behind a poison attack

Navalny suspects that Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind the poison attack on him. However, the Kremlin dismisses such allegations as “absolutely inadmissible”. The allegations were unfounded, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said. Russia repeatedly accuses the German authorities of not providing any evidence that Navalny was poisoned. In doing so, the country is in violation of international law, it is said.

Moscow also claims that all Soviet development Novichok stocks on Russian territory have been destroyed. Nevertheless, the nerve poison also fell into foreign hands during the collapse of the Soviet Union.