Amazon is escaping the UK digital tax

The UK digital tax aims to get a percentage of the revenue from sales in the UK. The UK government intends to levy this tax regardless of where the company is in the world as long as it sells in the UK. These are the targeted technological giants like Facebook, Google or Amazon. The latter, however, should be spared, but not its third-party sellers … In fact, the American company has stated that this 2% tax is passed on to the sellers.

No more fees for third-party Amazon providers

Amazon’s fees will increase for third-party providers from Amazon. This is what the giant said after the introduction of a digital tax in the UK. This 2% required by the UK Treasury Department, which is deducted from inland revenue, is deducted from fees charged to third party sellers. This allows the American giant to somehow escape this new tax. According to the logic adopted, Amazon pays no taxes on its own products, as all costs are left to the sellers who sell their goods through the e-commerce platform.

It’s also a way to sell its products at much lower prices than third-party suppliers. And this isn’t the first time Amazon has used its third-party vendors to gain its own benefits. In fact, a few months ago the EU accused the company of copying certain third-party products in order to create competition and thus expand the range of Amazon basics. The fact that Amazon decides today to pass this tax on to its third party sellers is “absolutely scandalous,” according to Lord Leigh von Hurley, a Conservative colleague and former party treasurer. He says, “It is clear that the government does not tax Amazon Corrector and allows it to avoid taxes on its own sales in the market.”

A tax expected to bring in £ 500 million a year for the Treasury Department

As reported by UK media The Guardian, the tax is expected to bring in around £ 500m annually for the UK Treasury. This tax, which is 2% on in-country sales, is not levied on sales, but on fees companies charge their third party partners. The Amazon case is ultimately no exception, as Google told several thousand customers last September that they would be charged additional fees as part of digital tax and for ads starting in November. Ads that are shown on Google and YouTube.

Eventually, if the US Treasury Department’s contribution is estimated at several hundred million pounds, so should marketing spending. £ 120 million a year, that could be the extra amount that the giants are asking.