Hope for a peaceful change of power: Kyrgyzstan’s controversial president resigns – politics

President Sooronbaj Dscheenbekow has stepped down in the power struggle in the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan. “I’m not holding on to power,” he said Thursday in the capital, Bishkek.

He doesn’t want to go down in history as the head of state “who shed blood and shot his people,” Dscheenbekov said in a speech published by his office.

The 61-year-old had only been in office since 2017. After the October 4 parliamentary elections, which were overshadowed by allegations of fraud, he had declared his withdrawal but left the timing open. Dscheenbekov argued that a change of president in the midst of a political crisis would throw the country into chaos. Demonstrators in the high mountains on the border with China had repeatedly requested his resignation.

On Wednesday, new Prime Minister Sadyr Shaparov insisted that Dscheenbekow resign from office. The background to this is the parliamentary elections that were accompanied by forgeries more than a week and a half ago. Two parties related to the government received the most votes. Many opposition parties, on the other hand, missed their entry into parliament.

Then there were bloody protests with hundreds injured and at least one dead. Protesters stormed government buildings. The election committee subsequently canceled the result. There should be new elections in the former Soviet Republic in the coming weeks.

During the protests, Shaparov was released from prison by supporters. He was accused of taking a senior official hostage during protests in 2013. Initially, Dscheenbekow refused to recognize him as the new head of government. Various groups are fighting for influence in the country. Russia warned of political chaos. Kyrgyzstan is a close ally of Russia, which has an air base in the country. A curfew has been in place in Bishkek since the weekend. Protests are therefore prohibited. (dpa, AFP, Reuters)