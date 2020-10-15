IOS users can finally share music in their snapshots

Snapchat is finally catching up: iPhone owners can now add songs to their snapshots. However, for those who have an Android smartphone, it is necessary to be patient because the social network has not communicated on this issue.

Partnerships with several record labels

If it has been possible to share your favorite Spotify songs on Snapchat, this is welcome news for app users. You will finally be able to add music to your snapshots. The lack of this feature was indeed a stain compared to its competitors … Called Sounds, it has been tested in Australia and New Zealand since August and is coming in more regions, being rolled out on iOS only, with the new title from Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco has its premiere.

In the same category

Facebook Messenger: a new logo and new functions

Specifically, users can choose from a library of songs and add the sound before or after taking their snapshot. When a user receives a Snap with a track, they can listen to it on a music streaming platform, Spotify, SoundCloud or Apple Music with a single click.

For the use of sounds, Snapchat has partnered with several record labels, including Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, BMG Music Publishing, NMPA, Kobalt and Merlin.

The competition is very tough

The social network would also think of a feature so that its users could create their own sounds … like a specific TikTok. It must be said that the Chinese application, with its 2 billion downloads worldwide, is a (very large) competitor for Snapchat. With the arrival of sounds, it’s back to the cutting edge even if the social network doesn’t have a feed highlighting viral music content like TikTok.

On the flip side, Snapchat will also have to face its lifelong rival Instagram. The latter has long allowed its users to include music in their story and has just launched Reels to compete with TikTok.