Alleged links to Ukraine: Twitter blocks report on Biden – Trump camp suspects censorship – politics

Twitter has taken action against a controversial media report about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, drawing a head-on attack from US President Donald Trump. “You’re trying to protect Biden,” Trump said Wednesday evening (local time) during a campaign appearance in Des Moines, Iowa.

Twitter had blocked distribution of the web link to an article in the “New York Post” attempting to link Biden to his son Hunter’s business in Ukraine. Among other things, it could no longer be forwarded via tweet or direct message from Wednesday afternoon.

As justification, Twitter initially cited rules against the dissemination of information obtained through “hacking” containing private data. The report – which also showed images of alleged e-mails – Fra does not provide sufficient clarity about the origin of the published material. According to its own information, Facebook has limited the distribution of the article.

It is against the network’s rules to distribute personal and private information such as email addresses and phone numbers, Twitter later made clear. On the other hand, commenting on or discussing hacked material is not a rule violation.

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey was unhappy with his company’s communication about the incident. It was “unacceptable” to block distribution of links via tweet or direct messages without any context, he admitted.

The newspaper reported Wednesday that an email found on a notebook in a repair shop indicated a meeting between Joe Biden and a business associate of his son in 2015. A spokesman for Biden’s campaign team stressed in a statement to the Politico website: Joe Biden’s official schedules of the time checked – and there was never a meeting, as the New York Post claimed. “

The newspaper said it received a copy of the weekend’s notebook hard drive from Rudy Giuliani, a close confidant of Trump. The copy was made by the repair shop owner, while the notebook itself was seized by federal police last December.

Trump and Biden compete for the White House in the Nov. 3 election. Trump has repeatedly tried to attack his opponent because of his son’s past activities in Ukraine. Hunter Biden was a member of the supervisory board of gas company Burisma between 2014 and 2019.

Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of using his office as a vice president in the Barack Obama administration (until 2017) to try to protect his son from the Ukrainian judiciary. Biden rejects that. Trump wanted to open an investigation in Ukraine. The conflict led to impeachment lawsuits against Trump, which resulted in an acquittal in the Senate in February.

Trump’s Republicans argue that Hunter Biden’s highly paid position at Burisma was a conflict of interest. Joe Biden was vice president responsible for US policy towards Ukraine. The Democrats argue that Hunter Biden’s post had no impact on government policy. Joe Biden says he never spoke to his son about his foreign affairs.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows accused Twitter of handling the newspaper “censorship” report.

The Trump administration has long accused online platforms such as Twitter and Facebook of limiting the spread of conservative views – which the services deny.

Trump’s campaign team released a screenshot showing that Twitter blocked McEnany from accessing her personal Twitter profile for distributing the web link to the article. The profile could still be viewed on Wednesday evening. Apparently the ban prevented them from posting themselves. There was no response from Twitter. (dpa, teaspoon)