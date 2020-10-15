Curfew in France: work yes, party no – politics

No restaurant visits after 9 p.m., no visits to friends – public social life should come to a major standstill at night in France from next Saturday in Paris and the surrounding area and eight other major metropolitan areas. This is the curfew that President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday evening in a televised interview followed by about 20 million French.

The new restrictions in the fight against the pandemic should be in place for four weeks, possibly longer. Curfew violations between 9pm and 6am should be punished with fines of € 135. The government in Paris, on the other hand, is more lenient with those who want to travel in the coming weeks: those planning a family visit on All Saints’ Day, for example, should not expect any restrictions.

This is based on a consideration that also influences political decisions to combat pandemics in other countries in Europe, such as Great Britain and Germany. The point is to smooth out the exponentially rising curve in the number of infections before Christmas, when in normal times there are numerous family visits pending.

In Britain, there has been a discussion of a possible “circuit break” lockdown, which could restore control of the virus in particularly affected regions of England following advice from a scientific advisory body. Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not want to rule out such a lockdown for the foreseeable future. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had also stated in Germany that citizens should be clear that they decided today whether Christmas could still take place in its usual form.

However, France would not be France if, after Macron’s announcement, an extensive discussion had not started immediately on how the new measures should be interpreted and who can make use of a derogation. Of the 18 to 20 million people in France who will face Saturday’s curfew, workers who work at night, as well as those in the health sector and the police, must be banned.

The traffic in the morning rush hour is directed to Twitter

On Twitter, users joked that walking alone or together at night should be virologically more dangerous than waiting for the metro close to each other on the platform during the morning rush hour. However, the measures announced by Macron actually follow the motto: work (and prevent another economic downturn) yes, evening parties no.

Meanwhile, during the first wave of the pandemic, the French gained experience of the newly imposed health emergency, which gives Macron Head of State extensive powers in the fight against the pandemic. The state of emergency already existed in the period from March 23 to July 10. At the time, the rule applied that employees working from home were only allowed to move within a radius of a kilometer from their place of residence. A statement had to be brought along with the reasons for leaving the apartment – for example, to play sports.

Polemical Comparisons to the Nazi Era

It remains to be seen how the population will accept the curfew. Journalist Judith Waintraub at least once set a polemic tone on Twitter. She wrote that the “identity card” returned with the new measures. With this Waintraub alluded to the occupation of Paris by the Nazis and the persecution of the Jews. It is not uncommon for references to the Nazi era to be used as a kind of murder argument in the political debate in France.

According to the latest figures, 22,591 new infections were last registered in France within 24 hours. This was the third time in six days that the number was above 20,000. How threatening the infection process now is, is also apparent in Strasbourg, the seat of the European Parliament. The plenary session originally scheduled for next week has been canceled. It should now take place as a video conference.