Taken on iPhone 12 Pro: Oscar-winning Emmanuel Lubvski (Gravity, The Revenant) video performances

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are becoming real video champions. The new iPhone Pro is the only smartphone on the market that can film with Dolby Vision HDR 10-bit, 4K and 60 fps. It seems to have a few advantages to convince aspiring videographers. Apple has therefore used the services of one of the currently best-known cameramen to remember the “video” perfs of its new flagships. Emmanuel Lubezki, who won the Oscar for photography in the films Gravity, The Birdman and The Revenant three times in a row, therefore boasts in 3 minutes the quality of the videos recorded with the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

We owe Lubezki the excellent videos of the iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max show during the keynote. You can also find many excerpts from these sequences in this promotional video. The grain of the image, the finesse of the textures, the quality of the lights and shadows, everything is really on top. Still, to see what a pure Boeotian can get with his brand new iPhone 12 Pro …