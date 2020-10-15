Google Glass now includes the Google Meet feature

What if Google Glass encouraged more companies to encourage teleworking in this pandemic? This is probably what Google wants to do with integrating Google Meet into their connected glasses. Managers can monitor their teams as if they were on site.

Integration adapted to the pandemic situation

It’s been a few months since we last talked about Google Glass on Siècle Digital. A few days ago, the company presented a further development of its range to experts. In this context, the sale of Glass Enterprise Edition 2 has been open since the beginning of 2020. Google’s attached glasses are priced at $ 999. It is a model of glasses equipped with augmented reality and equipped with new applications. Google Glass is easy to use and now includes Google Meet.

In the same category

Dropbox, in turn, decides to make teleworking permanent

It was an initiative that Microsoft also started with its HoloLens 2 model. The idea was to integrate Skype into the augmented reality headset. Eventually the idea was abandoned. Microsoft prefers to bill its users for access to Dynamics 365. Google decided to integrate its video conferencing application directly into Google Glass. A feature currently reserved for Google Workspace customers (formerly G Suite). A beta version is already available.

Google Meet + Google Glass = better productivity?

The major manufacturers in the world can be pleased that such functionality has been developed. This is particularly the case with Boeing, which has already made use of this integration. Employees were able to build airplanes with Google Glass by expanding the assembly instructions they would normally see on their laptop screens. Imagine how much time this technology can save. In this way, the handler can receive assembly information while he is directly on his machine in order to be able to continue working.

Google Meet has come a long way since the Covid-19 pandemic. Google’s video conferencing app is now integrated with Gmail for iOS and Android. Specifically, it means that when you receive an invite to a Meet video conference meeting, all you have to do is click the link in your inbox in the Gmail application to access it, even if you don’t have the link in the dedicated service application on your phone.

During the lockdown, Google Meet gained 3 million users a day. Today, videoconferencing applications are at the heart of the way we work, and the integration of Meet with Google Glass says a lot about the future of work, which will most likely include this type of tool.