iPad Air 4 available October 23rd, it’s confirmed

Apple is still not giving an exact release date for its iPad Air 4. The manufacturer announced the tablet during a keynote last month, citing a publication for October. No further communication has taken place since then.

There is a release date floating around lately: October 23rd. This is being confirmed a little more today. The Best Buy brand in Canada lists the iPad Air 4 on their website and states “Start Date: October 23, 2020”. All the colors of the tablet are available on the Best Buy website, but it is not currently possible to place an order.

A release on October 23rd would mean that Apple would launch its iPad Air 4 alongside the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Both phones will be pre-ordered tomorrow and will be available a week later. You’re wondering if the new iPad can’t be pre-ordered this Friday too.

The iPad Air 4 has a new design that is similar to the iPad Pro. A screen that takes up almost the entire front. The tablet uses the A14 chip (like the iPhone 12) and has a Touch ID on the lock button. There are five colors available (silver, space gray, rose gold, green and sky blue). The first price is 669 euros with 64 GB of storage space.