Top 10 original locations for your corporate events

The concept of renting coworking spaces with hosts is constantly evolving with unique and diverse offers. This makes it easy to find the ideal setting for meetings, events and productions related to professional activity.

Here are 10 original places that will perfectly suit your corporate events and allow you to reinvent your work experience.

In the same category

Turn your living room into a racing track with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

10 – Happy Loft atypical in Paris 11

The Happy Loft is a great area of ​​85 m² with a large glass roof and external access. It is located in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, specifically in the heart of the Oberkampf district and close to the Canal Saint-Martin.

Equipped with WiFi, kitchen, oven, microwave, refrigerator, teapot, bathroom and fully modular furniture, you will feel at home in this modern room with an industrial and sophisticated look. This is a really stimulating factor for teamwork!

This particularly spacious and bright environment provides an ideal setting for:

To meet; Seminars; Workshops; Events; Productions.

9 – Unique roof with terrace and view in Paris 10

The roof is an 80 m² area with 140 m² terraces in the 10th arrondissement of Paris at the foot of the Belleville subway, a glittering area that opens up to a variety of shops and young art galleries.

Modular and exceptionally bright, this neat and modern room offers an unstoppable view of Paris and the Eiffel Tower. It is also equipped with WiFi, kitchen, oven, microwave, refrigerator and teapot.

8 – Cozy apartment with a pleasant terrace in Paris 12

In the heart of the 12th arrondissement of Paris, a cozy 113 m² apartment with a view of the courtyard and a furnished and spacious 50 m² terrace is perfect for all types of corporate events.

The bright and particularly quiet environment has a main meeting room and several other side rooms. If you rent a meeting room, you can quickly find an apartment of this type at an attractive price.

7 – The hidden boudoir loft in Paris 10

Located in the 10th arrondissement of Paris on the Grands Boulevards, the boudoir loft is a quiet and intimate space protected by a historic Haussmann building. It is characterized by its cozy decor, highlighted by Chesterfield sofas and a marble table.

It is perfect for organizing meetings, trainings and seminars. However, it is not the best address for organizing festive corporate events.

6 – A great designer and bright space in Paris 1

In the heart of Paris 1, near the halls, you can count on a cozy room that is intensely lit by large windows for meetings, training courses and workshops.

With WiFi, teapot, ground coffee maker, TV, HDMI cable and air conditioning, the environment offers a work area and a friendly lounge area in an industrial and modern style.

5 – The Chapel, an attic in Paris 2

The former chapel of the monastery on Rue Saint-Denis houses a state-of-the-art loft on the top floor with a height of 5.5 m under the ceiling. The surroundings are remarkably bright, with a small terrace at the top that offers irresistible views of Paris, including the Eiffel Tower and Sacré-Coeur.

Royally quiet, this room is a very popular place for companies to organize meetings and seminars, workshops, various events and productions. Here are its main features:

Air conditioning in all rooms; Spacious and equipped kitchen; Fully modular furniture; Wireless ; Projector ; TV; Bluetooth speaker; Piano; Nespresso machine; Teapot.

4 – Bright room with character in Paris 18

In the 18th arrondissement of Paris, more precisely in Montmartre, just a few steps from the Lamarck Caulaincourt underground station and the Sacré Coeur, companies have a quiet and extremely bright space for various corporate events.

This place is characterized by its Haussmannian style with refined decoration and high ceilings. It also offers large rooms including the living room, dining room and kitchen.

3 – Cour Valmy in Paris 10

The Cour Valmy is a green nest in the heart of Paris. Sporty and thriving all year round, this place is perfect for festive corporate activities like a dance party.

The magnificent glass roof, the high ceilings (8 m) and the 250 m² main room leave no one indifferent.

2 – The Paris Aquarium

Located at the foot of the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadéro, the Paris Aquarium is a magical and unusual place that will add a magical touch to a company evening.

The trendy club with a huge aquarium in the basement will delight your employees.

1 – party bus

The Party Bus is an extraordinary place for festive corporate events. When employees get on a bus that has been converted into a nightclub, they can discover the capital from a new perspective and change their vision of public transport!

It is worth noting that accompanying a dedicated agency can make life a lot easier to find original places for your business activities!

It is also important to know how to generate an event report to measure the success of your activity. This step-by-step article will walk you through how to create a successful business event report.