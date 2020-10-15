Ordesa: an FMV adventure game from Arte (App Store Release)

Arte is launching the adventure game FMV (Full Motion Video), a genre that has attracted renewed interest in recent years. Ordesa (App Store Link – 3.49 euros – iPhone / iPad) tells the story of Lise, who is back in the family home after many years. “But the reunion with his father is quickly disturbed by the appearance of a presence …”. And that presence is you! The player here embodies a ghost, the phantom of places, and the latter will help Lise uncover the difficult secrets of the past. Ordesa therefore enjoys the luxury of turning the traditional haunted house theme on its head.

The actors MELISSA GUERS and CARLO BRANDT are really believable, which reinforces the illusion of being part of a really interactive film. The gameplay is based in part on the AR functions of the iPhone: The device can be switched to search for clues in certain rooms of the house.