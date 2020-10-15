iPhone 12: The inventory of pre-orders sold in 45 minutes in Taiwan

The Taiwanese operators have given the go-ahead for pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. This is interesting because pre-orders will (officially) be launched tomorrow by Apple and resellers. However, Taiwanese operators opted for it earlier.

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and Taiwan Mobile started taking pre-orders yesterday. The first says that according to Digitimes, he sold all of the stocks he expected in just 45 minutes. The second said the number of pre-orders on Day 1 was three times the number of iPhone 11s last year. He said 50% of the pre-orders were iPhone 12s and 50% iPhone 12 Pro. At Chunghwa Telecom, 65% was iPhone 12s and 35% was iPhone 12 Pro.

The new iPhones support 5G and the cellular network is already in place in Taiwan. We can therefore understand the Taiwanese desire to buy a 5G compatible iPhone, hence the increased demand compared to the iPhone 11 at launch.

In Taiwan, as in the rest of the world, the iPhone 12 supports 5G below 6 GHz. Models sold in the US only support 5G below 6 GHz and 5G with millimeter waves. This offers much better speeds. On the other hand, coverage is worse than 5G under 6 GHz.