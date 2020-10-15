Dramatic Corona Development: Fear is not a good counselor, but personal responsibility is – political

The Chancellor speaks of “calamity”, an old-fashioned word. It sounds like a downfall, like a natural disaster. But the increasing number of infections has mainly been caused by humans. And behind the drastic vocabulary lies Merkel’s concern for the common good. She fears that even the harshest calls and widespread curfew won’t work.

Is it better in Italy because Bergamo’s shock is in the bones of the Italians? Holiday impressions speak for it, but the numbers are also increasing there. Germany had also disciplined the corona shock in the spring. Almost everyone obeyed the rules, hardly anyone grumbled about the lockdown and aluminum hats only came into fashion later.

Is the fear coming back now? Would that be good, especially in Berlin? Many people sit close to each other in the pubs, celebrate parties and family celebrations. But fear is not a good advisor, because if the crisis continues, it will eventually subside. Carelessness spreads, carelessness. Is that just the “others”?

Let’s face it: even if you don’t have big family weddings, how many different people from your family, friends or colleagues did you meet in March? And how much now?

It wasn’t politics that produced the rising corona curves, but ourselves

The second wave cannot be warded off with terror and order, with panic and police. But by pulling everyone together. In France, Spain or the Netherlands, rigid measures may be essential in the face of even more dramatic developments. But in this country it is not appropriate for now to call for a strong state, but a strong community. Not loyalty, but solidarity, said Markus Söder.

We ourselves have provoked the danger of the exponential rise in the corona curves, not political or too lax regulation. We, the society, screwed up. But that also means: we, society, can fix it. Responsibility for one’s own cause, for the well-being of everyone, that’s what it’s all about. We want freedom and democracy, we want to be able to continue to protest, also against the state. But that only works if the public space is preserved, without a second lockdown.

The Berliners are known for taking a moment to realize that the public space belongs to them too, so you don’t leave any clutter on it. Committed to the common good: this responsibility now extends to the private sphere. What I do behind the front door affects everyone.

Civil courage and jumping over one’s own shadow – that’s what it takes now

Now nobody is sensible around the clock. So it is not a compelling force that is required, but sensitivity to the big, big consequences of the small individual freedoms one takes. It is no different with climate protection.

Living with the pandemic means caution, attention, caution. This includes a great deal of moral courage when the bus driver is attacked by a gruff mask and the ability of, say, the authority-critical district of Friedrichhain-Kreuzberg to jump their own shadow and allow the Bundeswehr to bolster the health department. Then fear would not be the deciding factor, but self-interest. The last shared spaces are at stake. It would be stupid if only small families could celebrate Christmas together.