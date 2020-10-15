Gary Shapiro unveils a 2021 CES like no other

For the first time in its history, the CES, Consumer Electronics Show, will take place exclusively online. A decision made in July 2020, and a decision that is far from obvious when you are one of the most anticipated international events of the year. Siècle Digital spoke to Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizer of the CES in Las Vegas, and proved that the event sector can initiate a digital transformation even in the midst of a pandemic.

An online CES 2021 is expected from March 2020

“It’s a really big project for us. And we want to get it right because of our reputation. Our brand depends on it, ”he announces. After the 2020 edition of CES barely ended, the Covid-19 pandemic spread around the world at full speed. Touching and blocking country by country, it was necessary to quickly anticipate the current situation for Gary Shapiro’s team. “We started preparing at the beginning of March. So we’ve been ready for a while. We had planned two scenarios, one of which is currently in place, ”explains the CEO of CTA. Ultimately, this situation enabled “them to move faster to digital transformation, but also to be more creative by thinking outside the box. It challenged us.”

A transition that is not as complex as the mass of technology has “gradually mutated into a hybrid event” in recent years. In fact, a large amount of exhibitor content was available online in previous editions, as was official speeches and keynotes. This year, CES will take the form of a “platform that enables companies to bring products to market, connect with other global brands, and see their customers”. “A formula that seems to excite many stakeholders as much as Gary Shapiro himself.” Exhibitors and companies call us several times a day to get more information on how to participate. We expect a unique experience. I speak to as many companies about ideas as they can come up with. I think it’s fair to say that companies love this. “”

And while the 2021 edition hasn’t happened yet, we’re already thinking about the 2022 edition: “We hope to go to Las Vegas,” he confesses to us, “it will always be an online event, but it will be a mix of one physical event and a digital event. “”

As for the organization of the brands, they will soon know the restrictions that they have to respect. They mainly concern the video, specifically its properties, or the space it can occupy on the CES platform. Other technical aspects are the focus of the exchange between the organizers and their partners, in particular the possibility of broadcasting live content to a very large audience.

For the press, the task should be greatly simplified. In fact, in the usual form, big announcements are made in rooms that cannot always accommodate as many people as they want. Online conferences should not only be accessible to a lot more participants, but also more interactive. If the brand authorizes this, a question / answer session can be started so that journalists can interact directly with the managers.

Finally, it seems that Gary Shapiro has paid special attention and a significant investment to restore as much as possible the atmosphere we know at CES: “We have probably also made the most important investment, I think events (…). I don’t think anyone did it better than us. As the medium changes, he doesn’t expect attendees to “work like they do in Las Vegas all day.” What we’re trying to recreate is chance: discovering things that you didn’t expect because you didn’t even know you were looking for them. “”

The technical partners have yet to be announced (although Zoom came back several times during our conversation), but they should live up to the announcements made. With thousands of users from around the world and providing a high quality, continuous image, few companies remain on the list.

In addition to the organization he leads, Gary Shapiro is passionate about innovation. As a witness to the passage of time, the pandemic situation has reshuffled certain cards that we will discover during the 2021 edition of CES.

The innovations presented at CES 2021, motivated by the health crisis?

“The way companies work has fundamentally changed,” he begins. When teleworking works for him, “companies start asking questions about innovation and wondering whether this situation is good for innovation and creativity because live exchanges and informal conversations are important”. Great believer in the Management By Walking Around (MBWA) practice which consists of walking around the company’s premises, then having conversations or observing its employees while in Michigan and its executives in Virginia, Washington or in Maryland lacks interactions and it’s “frustrating”.

Still, the current period was an accelerator for the development of certain technologies. Mainly for telemedicine for consultations, autonomous cars to avoid any contact or robotics for the delivery of products. “Some solutions were only experimental a year or two ago, now they’re out,” he says.

In general, for him, 5G will be a driver for new applications and in response to a communication problem related to Covid-19 and the consequences for the organization of our lives afterwards. The crisis “indicated a significant digital divide” which, thanks to the development of 5G, can be partially resolved. In addition, so many companies are leaving their premises, so many people are moving to the periphery or directly to the countryside that it will be necessary to maintain the qualities of exchanges and teaching from all over the world.

Of course, everything that is provided today will not last, “but there will be changes that are more permanent”.

Hence, the tone is set for this CES 2021 which will be the year of 5G and health for us. To see if Gary Shapiro wouldn’t (obviously) know a little more than we do.