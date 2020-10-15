The HomePod will soon be compatible with Dolby Atmos via Apple TV 4K

It has been rumored for a few months, but this time the information came out. Apple has just confirmed that one of the next HomePod updates will increase compatibility with Dolby Atmos, as well as 5.1 and 7.1 sound outputs. The speaker can therefore be paired with an Apple TV 4K to serve as a home theater speaker for the transmission of 7.1 or Dolby Atmos compatible films or series. With the beta version of IOS 14.2, the HomePod could already be used as an external “base” speaker for Apple TV. However, by supporting multiple channels and Atmos, the HomePod practically becomes a dedicated home speaker. Movie theater.

It remains of course to judge how good the sound reproduction is under these special conditions. A priori, none of these new features should be offered on the HomePod mini. The connected mini-loudspeaker obviously does not have the components that are necessary for the sound reproduction of these different formats.