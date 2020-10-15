IPhone 12 Pro is 20% faster than iPhone 11 Pro

The first benchmarks for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have arrived. There are a few models on Geekbench, suggesting that Apple has made test copies available to some media.

iPhone13.3 = iPhone 12 Pro

The average score for the single core test is 1,600. It’s approximately 4,000 for the all-core test (there are six total). This means that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max do about 20-25% better than the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The results are definitely pretty much in line with those of the iPad Air 4. After all, this is normal: like phones, the tablet has the A14 chip.

Some benchmarks show “bad” test results for all cores. Geekbench founder John Poole explains to MacRumors that this can be explained by configuring iPhones. When smartphones are set up, there is a lot of work going on in the background for various tasks. It could be downloading apps, photos, transferring data, or something else. All of these affect performance.

Apple said during its keynote that the A14 is the most powerful mobile chip on the market. It has a 5nm manufacturing process. It is the first, the others are engraved at 7 nm. For example, the A13 of the iPhone 11 is engraved in 7 nm.