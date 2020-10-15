Questions of the Day: Accommodation ban overturned, Corona escalates dangerously – that was important – politically

As every day, we bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened

• Current Corona news: With Baden-Wuerttemberg and Saxony, two federal states have overturned the controversial accommodation ban, the WHO is warning Europe of an even worse wave of pandemic than in the spring and ordering London to close. The details and most important other news can be found at this point in our Corona news blog.

• Berlin-Neukölln is about to lose control? The district with more than 300,000 inhabitants is currently number 1 of the corona hotspots in Germany. The responsible company doctor argues for a radical change of course in the corona policy: risk groups were then only allowed outside with protective equipment and at certain times. The Berlin senate is not that far yet. He is currently still discussing tightening the mask requirement.

• EU imposes sanctions on Russia: Alexei Navalny suspects that Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind the poison attack on him. The EU responds with sanctions.

• Melania Trump describes Covid-19 disease: Trump’s wife has a different tone from the US president after her recovery. His 14-year-old son was also infected.

• “Lost” is the youth word of the year: Literally translated it means “lost”: “Lost” is the “youth word of the year”. A linguist explains why the term currently fits well.

What was discussed?

• Dramatic corona development: Society has screwed up – it must prevent a further increase in infections. Neither the state nor the police can fix it. A note from Christiane Peitz.

• Europe’s influence on Moscow and Minsk: Anyone who wants to successfully secure human rights through sanctions must have something that others want. The EU has problems there, writes former EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger.

• New Corona measures: The number of infections is increasing dramatically. The winter can last a long time. Federal and state governments are responding. But not all measures are necessary, says my colleague Jost Müller-Neuhof.

What can subscribers read?

• This is what a Berlin professional hugger says about the corona crisis: Sebastian Gärtner is a “Free Hugger” and gives free hugs. A conversation about corona, lack of closeness and the consequences of too much endorphins.

• How to provoke new rights with punk strategies: bands like the Sex Pistols revolted against the establishment. Today her singer supports Trump. And the far right pretend to be “punks”. An analysis.

• How dangerous are our hands? This Thursday is World Hand Wash Day. A Cultural History of Hygiene: From Pontius Pilate to the Addams Family to Corona.

• Travel bans in the fall: do I still have to pay for the holiday home? You can find the answers here.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

The summit of the EU heads of state or government ends tomorrow in Brussels. The focus is primarily on future relations with Great Britain after Brexit.

Tonight at 2 a.m. US time, US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will appear in competing TV question-and-answer sessions with voters. Trump’s “Townhall” in Miami is broadcast on NBC, and Bidens on ABC from Philadelphia. The candidates’ second TV game was originally scheduled for today. We accompany the performances in the live blog.

Number of the day

15,000 euros. That is about the amount that the American car manufacturer Tesla owes the Strausberg-Erkner water association. And since the bill has not been paid for 14 days, utility company Tesla has literally shut off the water at its construction site in Grünheide. When the money flows, water flows again, a spokeswoman said. That is why the work has now been suspended. Elon Musk, take over!