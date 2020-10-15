Brexit: Macron is pushing the fish dispute – why alone? – Politics

Trade talks between the EU and Britain have made little progress for months. There are now only eleven weeks until the end of the year. Then the British leave the customs union and the EU’s internal market. Business calls from both sides of the English Channel are getting louder: Brussels and London need to reach an agreement quickly so that thousands of jobs are not at risk in the near future. Indeed, as time is running out to avoid a hard tariff break, negotiators must be fair. However, this applies to both sides.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s game is particularly transparent. He is blackmailing the community of the 27 EU states with a law that has not yet been finally passed in London and that needs to be adapted as desired to the status of the negotiations. Johnson’s calculation: If the EU brings him into the negotiations, he wants to defuse the law that violates international law. If the community does not follow its course, a hard boundary can emerge in the former civil war zone region of the north of the island of Ireland. Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, has rightly initiated infringement proceedings against the UK Internal Market Act, which could lead to such a nasty development.

Johnson must give way to the dispute over EU environmental standards

Before dropping his threat, Johnson has to give in on a few key points, especially in the actual post-Brexit negotiations. On the one hand, it concerns the question of whether the European Court of Justice (ECJ) should continue to play a role in disputes between the EU-27 and Great Britain. London’s contact with the Northern Ireland regulation shows that the EU should also be able to involve the Court in disputes over European law. Nor should the EU let Johnson get away with it if he demands future access to the EU’s internal market while at the same time saying goodbye to EU environmental and social law.

The fishing conflict is mainly symbolic

But the EU-27, which got a picture of the situation on Thursday from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, has to be fair. It is politically unwise for French Head of State Emmanuel Macron to use the stage of the Brussels summit to make himself a top lobbyist for French fishermen on the issue of the future use of British fishing grounds – another open point in the negotiations. The dispute over fishing is mostly symbolic – nothing else.