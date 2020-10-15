Tencent creates a fantastic video game streaming platform

Tencent is poised to become a video game streaming giant. The platforms Huya and Douyu have been joining forces since August in talks under the tournament of the Chinese Moloch, reports the Wall Street Journal.

80% of the Chinese market

The numbers shudder. Huya and Douyu, Twitch or YouTube gaming equivalents in the Middle Kingdom have more than 300 million users and hold 80% of the video game streaming market in the country. They are now going to team up to become a real giant of the $ 10 billion industry, just that! Tencent, a major shareholder of the two companies, will own 67.5% of the decision-making power within the new company and with this maneuver will return to its core business, video games. Penguin’s smaller esports platform will also be included in the deal by Tencent.

The union of Huya and Douyu will also create unprecedented bargaining power to attract new streamers, with bonuses of incredible amounts for the best.

Containment streaming

Streaming in general, and video games in particular, has been greatly amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic as people are urged to stay at home. The platforms thus posted record sales, and Huya and Douyu are no exception to the rule: sales for each of the two platforms rose 40% in the first six months of 2020 … they represent two real chickens laying golden eggs for Tencent which also sees the opportunity to tickle its rival ByteDance. The latter is also interested in this area and is even preparing to counter Tencent in the mobile video game market.

The creation of this streaming giant will also allow the Chinese company to highlight and promote its own video games while planning to open its Los Angeles studio to reach an international market. . If we don’t know the name of the new platform yet, we can imagine that it will rub its shoulders with big American names like Twitch, YouTube Gaming or Facebook Gaming …