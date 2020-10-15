Thyssen-Krupp in the corona crisis: a society with previous diseases – the economy

When angry steelworkers take to the streets, the pot burns. The battle for the Duisburg-Rheinhausen plant in the late 1980s is an example of a painful change in the Ruhr. The coal is gone, the last mine was closed two years ago, and the steel is once again so deep in the crisis that the state is in demand. To this end, IG Metall is gathering 3,000 Thyssen-Krupp steel workers on the Rheinwiese in Düsseldorf today to supply the couple to Armin Laschet. If the state saves Lufthansa and Tui, then it cannot let the steel die, argue employee representatives. The need is so great that Martina Merz, CEO of Thyssen-Krupp, now calls state participation an “opportunity.” Prime Minister Laschet does not think much of it “currently”.

Demo at Düsseldorf Rheinwiese

For once, Corona is useful for politicians because today only 3,000 demonstrators are allowed to gather on the Rhine. However, IG Metall’s efforts are considerable: the buses to the meeting place are only half full and it is registered who is sitting on which seat. According to unions, Corona hit Thyssen-Krupp as hard as a man with previous illnesses. The virus will knock down an already sick group. Laschet can’t be left untouched either: In the North Rhine-Westphalia, 27,000 people make a living in the steel industry, the vast majority of whom work for Thyssen-Krupp intensive care patients. This is one of the reasons why the CDU politician has placed the label “systemically relevant” on the branch; the first requirement for State aid.

Expensive conversion to hydrogen

In the first nine months of the fiscal year alone, Thyssen-Krupp’s steel division lost € 700 million. Like the entire industry, the Essen Group is suffering from a crown-related recession and transformation in the automotive industry, one of its most important customers. In addition, overcapacity in Europe and around the world, especially in China, has been a burden for years. After Donald Trump started a trade war with the Chinese, they are increasingly supplying crude steel to Europe at dumped prices. Finally, the decarbonisation of an extremely energy-intensive industry causes problems. The country’s steel industry is responsible for approximately 30 percent of industrial CO2 emissions. Industry has calculated that if steel is to be cast in a climate-neutral way by 2050, around € 30 billion will be needed to convert it to hydrogen. As Thyssen-Krupp and Salzgitter, Eko in Eisenhüttenstadt and Saar steel cookers cannot get this amount on their own, the taxpayer community must help. Armin Laschet and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier agree: yes, innovation and investment aid, please do not mention participation.

Eight billion euros burned

In addition to the general problems in the sector, Thyssen-Krupp’s market leadership also has the consequences of management errors. The group burned more than eight billion euros in two steel mills in Brazil and the United States. Under CEO Heinrich Hiesinger, the adventures of his predecessors ended and the Steel Americas systems were sold at a significant loss by 2017.

Hiesinger stepped back irritably

Gerhard Cromme, who once closed Rheinhausen as Krupp’s head, chaired the supervisory board of Thyssen-Krupp for more than a decade. Cromme brought the manager of Siemens Hiesinger from Munich to Essen so that he could turn the sick group into a concentrated industrial company; similar to Siemens and possibly without the traditional steel support. Hiesinger set the direction for the steel industry’s merger with the Indian company Tata Steel – which was then banned by the European Commission for competition reasons. At the time of last year, Hiesinger had already left the court: the CEO dropped out, upset by the behavior of activist investors on the supervisory board and disappointed by the Krupp Foundation’s lack of support. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ulrich Lehner, went with them immediately – and so the group also got into a managerial crisis.

EUR 17 billion for lifts

Former Bosch manager Martina Merz was convinced and took over the chairmanship of the supervisory board. As Hiesinger’s successor Guido Kerkhoff acted more and more unsuccessfully, Merz moved to the field of play. It sold a profitable elevator division for a good 17 billion euros. A type of emergency sale to use the proceeds to reduce debt, strengthen new business areas and catch up with investments in steel, which, according to Hiesinger, were not made. But then came Corona. And the money will melt away.

Merz reportedly negotiates with the Swedish SSAB, or again with Tata or Baosteel from China. Employee representatives fear “disintegration, portioning, disassembly.” And call the state. After all, the state of Lower Saxony also has a good neighborhood in Salzgitter. And the steel mills in the Saarland are under the foundation’s protective umbrella. “Thyssen-Krupp Steel cannot do it alone,” says IG Metall board member Jürgen Kerner, who is now one of Rheinwies’s speakers.