Pandemic Control: Why Courts Are Destroying Prohibition of Accommodation – Politics

Now she can drive, the family with three children from Recklinghausen in North Rhine-Westphalia. From next Friday they have booked a holiday apartment for a week in the Ravensburg district. But the accommodation ban in Baden-Württemberg initially stood in the way. The responsible administrative judge in Mannheim suspended this on Thursday following their urgent application. The prohibition is disproportionately contrary to the fundamental right to free movement within federal territory, as provided for in Article 11 of the Basic Law. The Lower Saxony Higher Administrative Court has also overturned the ban. The manager of a holiday park had complained there.

There are similar regulations in other federal states. Saxony is now also suspending it, in Bavaria they want to stay with it for the time being. In principle, it is a kind of corona test obligation. If vacationers from risk areas show a negative test no more than 48 hours old, they are allowed to check in. In other cases, the prohibition applies. In the Recklinghausen district, the new infections had passed the threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants within a week on October 10.

“Probably unconstitutional”

The often controversial ban is “probably unconstitutional,” said the Mannheim court. The goal of the intervention and the intensity of the intervention are not in proper proportion to each other. The regulation must serve to contain the pandemic. However, the competent authorities “have not already demonstrated that there is a particularly high risk of infection related to the housing that should be controlled by such far-reaching measures”. An “outbreak event” is not known despite the generally increasing number of cases in tourist accommodation establishments. The drivers of the pandemic are group celebrations or staying in confined spaces such as nursing homes or refugee shelters.

In Lower Saxony it was about freedom of occupation

In Lower Saxony another fundamental right was discussed, Article 12, freedom of occupation. The court has already criticized that the ban is essentially not a protective measure against Corona because it focuses on tourism businesses, while disregarding day trips or commuters. This is a disproportionate interference in the rights of the holiday park operator. In addition, the wording itself is too vague as people are generally registered “from” corona risk areas. It is therefore uncertain whether one must have his residence there or whether another residence is sufficient.

Is a general authorization sufficient?

The regulations in the federal states largely date from the summer, but were disregarded at the time because the number of cases was low. With the onset of autumn, the situation has deteriorated in many places. The court rulings should also stimulate the discussion whether possible measures against the spread should be further regulated in the Infection Protection Act. So far it only contains a general power to issue regulations.