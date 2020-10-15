Snapchat offers adding music to videos

Snapchat today is inspired by TikTok. The social network announces the possibility of integrating music into the videos. It’s available now on iOS and will be available later on Android.

Adding music can be done before or after the video is recorded. A whole music catalog is available. We find songs by well-known artists as well as music by emerging artists.

When you get a snapshot with music, you can swipe up to see the album art, song title, and artist name. You can use the “Play This Song” link to listen to the entire song on streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and Soundcloud.

Snap, which operates Snapchat, claims to have signed multi-year contracts with independent record companies and labels. There is Warner Music, Merlin, NMPA, Universal Music, Warner Chappell Music, Kobalt and Sony Music. The three main record companies (Sony, Warner and Universal) are there and offer access to a huge music catalog.

The snapshots with music are available now. Make sure you have the latest update to the Snapchat app. If not, download it from the App Store.