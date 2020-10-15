Dramatic corona development in Italy: “We cannot afford a second full lockdown” – politics

At the beginning of the week things looked – almost – as it was under March’s strict Corona restrictions: parties in restaurants and pubs are prohibited, and those inviting home after the wedding or funeral must be limited to 30 guests .

Italians are no longer even allowed to tip in groups in front of the bar, not even on the street and in parks, walking alone is allowed, not standing in groups.

Sports with physical contact is no longer done, football or basketball is no longer on the soccer field next to it, but only in clubs and sports studios that have committed to Covid precautions. School trips have been canceled, as well as anything else that would take children off the school grounds for educational purposes, such as visiting Italy’s many museums.

And if all this isn’t strict enough in the regions, the new corona regime, which will initially run for 30 days, can be tightened even further – the regional governments just need to coordinate with Rome.

“Two or three weeks without happy hour”

But in the meantime, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte no longer rules out a new national lockdown, as the numbers have become even more dramatic in recent days: nearly 9,000 new infections in 24 hours – the country itself is now setting the negative records of the catastrophe month of March, in which Italy became the country in the west where the epidemic hit the hardest.

On Thursday evening, the German federal government classified Campania and Liguria as risk areas for the first time in months. To date, more than 36,000 people have died from or with Covid. And these numbers are also going up again.

They are not comparable to those of the time when the National Civil Protection Authority counted hundreds of deaths every day and even passed China with 475 in 24 hours in mid-March, but: 39 deaths were recorded in 24 hours on Monday, 43 on Tuesday and even on Thursday 83 These are the highest figures since June.

And in Milan and the surrounding area – Lombardy was by far the worst affected region in the spring – authorities are already seeing the numbers heading for the March disaster situation. Infection numbers are increasing explosively.

Antonio Pesenti, coordinator of the crisis team in Lombardy, asked the boys for a “modest sacrifice” in “Corriere della sera”, which appears in Milan: “You should immediately forgo happy hour for two to three weeks.” Hospital care under the intensive therapy is already at the limit in Lombardy and your own four walls are currently the main sources of infection.

Measures, noted days before the “Corriere”, mainly mean a social closure. While leisure time, fresh air exercise, and everyday home life are severely restricted, production halls are out of the question. Lombardy, one of the richest regions in Europe and the industrial heart of Italy, thrives on the manufacturing industry.

Italy’s workbench must not close

In mid-March, when new horror figures shocked Italy and Europe, especially from there, analysis of anonymized phone movement data found that in Lombardy of all places, not even 60 percent of people actually stayed at home.

And they weren’t revelers: the unions raised the alarm because workers and drivers had to keep working through the industry despite the danger to themselves and others.

Closing the Lombard workbench is a very delicate matter for all of Italy. Even when the magnitude of the pandemic could be foreseen regionally, Bergamo, where the mortality rate in the terrible months of February to April was four to five times higher than in previous years, tried to reassure international customers with an advertising campaign: “Bergamo non si ferma ”-“ Bergamo is not standing still ”.

Despite the dramatic numbers, the slogan is now being issued by the Prime Minister of Lombardy Attilio Fontana: “We cannot afford a second full lockdown.”