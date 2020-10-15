Because the princes hesitate: Angela Merkel tries the Corona alliance directly with the citizens – politics

Angela Merkel is reminiscent of Udo Lindenberg, more precisely his song “Mein Ding”, which states: “I do my thing, no matter what the others say. I’m going my way, straight or weird, it doesn’t matter. I’m doing my thing. ”

During the nearly eight-hour deliberations in the Chancellery, there was not one major adversary among the Prime Ministers, but the sum of the individual concerns and those seeking loopholes led to their relentless conclusion around 9 p.m. when the total package was largely: “ The announcements from us are not strong enough to keep disaster at bay. It’s just not enough what we’re doing here. And the day after, Merkel agrees.

She knew, of course, that it would come out immediately, like the CDU presidency warning of “opening discussion orgies” in the first wave or her bill of 19,200 new infections daily until Christmas. The Chancellor has nothing to lose in the final stages of the Chancellor and makes no more attempts to hide anger and frustration – in the hope that some will wake up.

On Thursday, the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina will help her that what has been decided is not enough: “In the coming days and weeks, the pandemic can only be contained if the federal states agree and enforce mandatory and unified protective measures,” says president Gerald Haug.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

“They must be mandatory from 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days and not be formulated as a recommendation only,” said Haug. This is exactly what Merkel wanted nationwide, ideally a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. for 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. And not only, as has now been decided, from 11 pm when the 50 limit is exceeded.

Merkel and Braun are now trying to form an alliance with the citizen, over the heads of the reluctant rulers. The message is: everyone has to participate now, rather stay at home than travel, follow the rules.

It’s a verbal slap in the face that Braun delivers the day after the summit in the ARD morning magazine: “That’s why it now depends on the population. That we don’t just look: what can I do now? In principle, we should all do more and be more careful than what the prime ministers decided yesterday. As if he and Merkel hadn’t been there – ultimately, the decision is a decision of the federal government and federal states.

If the numbers cannot be verified, or if a second lockdown is approaching, Merkel can refer to the “MPs”. At the same time, she is noticeably out of control as she did in the spring. Merkel had personally asked the prime ministers back to the chancellery for the first time since June because of the dire situation and because it is easier to negotiate in person.

As a guest she had Michael Meyer-Hermann, the head of system immunology at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig, give a haunting lecture, calculating in detail how steep the turns will become if more active countermeasures are not taken and that the economic damage without action is ultimately much greater.

It was not five to twelve, but twelve, he said. And advised to halve the number of contacts and even be banned from leaving risk areas. “Nobody wants a party like this for the AfD,” said a state chancellery.

The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, is most clearly on Merkel’s cautious side of the Union’s state leaders, Bavaria is now enforcing a curfew and alcohol sales bans for affected regions from 11pm from the threshold of 35, plus a mask requirement for high-traffic public cockroaches companies, offices and on the square at cultural events.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is still on the cautious side of Merkel Photo: Matthias Balk / dpa

A decision that Merkel should not like the next day: Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), who already considers the limit of 50 as too sharp a sword, had the accommodation ban for travelers from risk areas revoked.

In the east, the incidence of infections is low and there is little insight into the drastic measures that are affecting the local catering industry in this case. The ban on accommodation debate in the chancellery showed how little coordinated politics got into this second wave.

And how you can get caught here. North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) stressed that some measures that have been taken, others that have no effect, should be scrapped. The ban on accommodation for travelers from risk areas within Germany is “neither targeted nor proportional”.

His vice candidate seconded him to apply for the CDU chairmanship, Health Minister Jens Spahn, who also follows a strict line, the ‘free test’, ie a negative corona test that allows overnight stays elsewhere, exacerbates the bottlenecks in test capacities.

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (center) and Health Minister Jens Spahn (2nd from left) are investigating the Corona measures … Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

Recently, 1.17 million tests were conducted nationwide in a week, 2.48 percent of which. But with the increasing number of cases, all testing and laboratory capabilities are required. Laschet was followed by the Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate Malu Dreyer, Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentscher, and the two SPD politicians also questioned the regulation.

Only the Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Dietmar Woidke (SPD) from Brandenburg – and the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig (SPD), where holidaymakers like Berlin have a quarantine obligation of at least 5 days with just one , remained very difficult negative test can be terminated.

After the round, she was late with Sandra Maischberger on ARD and gave her party friend, the Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), a strong voice: “It is primarily the responsibility of those at risk,” said she. . Quarantine regulations have been in place since May and until now hardly anyone was interested because there were hardly any risk areas.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick über die Corona-Entwicklung in Ihrem Berliner Kiez. In unseren Tagesspiegel-Bezirksnewslettern berichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihre Nachbarschaft. Kostenlos und kompakt: leute.tagesspiegel.de.]

It didn’t have the courage to tell people in time that they can’t travel anymore if you’re a risky prayer. If you decide that a high-risk area means a curfew and even stronger contact restrictions, “then I can’t pretend I can travel elsewhere, and then no rules apply,” Schwesig pointed out to Müller.

He will now also be measured by the promise he made in the chancellery that compliance with the rules will now be more strictly controlled by law enforcement agencies and the police in Berlin, because here in the capital the rabbit is also in the pepper.

Müller was also against the housing ban in the round, surprisingly, the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, jumped into the skeptics’ camp, Thursday the scheme was paid by his administrative court anyway. The Prime Minister of Saarland, Tobias Hans (CDU), made little reference to infections in hotels.

Surprisingly waved to the skeptics’ camp: Winfried Kretschmann, Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, photo: Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Merkel, on the other hand, was and is the important signal to keep travel to an absolute minimum, even though she herself called for a holiday in Germany or Italy in September. But there is as yet no administrative downfall of their appeal – and so clarity and rigor has not been created on an important point. Merkel eventually asked Söder what he meant, whose answer according to the country: “Of course things aren’t going well in public. I’m undecided.”

At least Merkel was able to enforce some emergency mechanism she wanted in the group. If the numbers in a hotspot do not fall within ten days, contact restrictions apply, “so that only 5 people or members of two households may stay in the public space”. Every day she receives the RKI numbers, where health authorities are overburdened. Students, federal officials and up to 15,000 soldiers now help track down the contacts of the more than 6,000 newly infected people every day.

More on the topic:

In March there were photos of the military trucks in Bergamo transporting the dead. A prime minister tells how shocked everyone was in their talks with the chancellor, which led to great unity – and some hasty measures such as childcare and school closures.

But during the summer, the average age of infected people fell and fell, and with it the number of serious cases, while at the same time companies, the hospitality industry and the cultural sector put enormous pressure to let more people back in so that the economic crash was not too serious. is becoming. The spectators were also allowed to visit many football stadiums. Merkel had been skeptical of all this for months.

Like the head of the Chancellery, Braun, he warned prior to meeting with a “historical dimension”, the wording even found its way into federal / state decree: “This task also has a historical dimension: the states that succeed in infection management will be better economically and socially through the crisis ”.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Merkel, so far, doesn’t want to play the possible map of federal government instructions, which would likely cause more damage and trouble than it uses. But there are some bad indicators: the doubling time of the active business is only two weeks. The number of serious cases is increasing and, as predicted by the experts, more elderly people are becoming infected.

And Merkel’s warning, sometimes criticized as alarming, for up to 19,200 new infections by Christmas could turn out far too positive. She justified this by doubling the daily number of cases every four weeks, but the growth is currently exponential: instead of 4,800 new infections at the end of October, 9,600 at the end of November and then 19,200 at the end of December, the number is now almost 7,000.

That could amount to nearly 30,000 new infections per day by Christmas. That would inevitably lead to many sad individual fortunes, of all times during the Christmas season – and could also mean significant restrictions, especially on visits to the Holy Festival, there would be no larger Christmas markets, and Christmas shopping would move even more to the Internet. And so Merkel could be right in her forecast that the next round of crisis will be in two weeks, because the previous one is not enough.