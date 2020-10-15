On the eve of the American elections, a study reveals the dangerous rise in fake news

On the eve of the US elections, a study by the German Marshall Fund (GMF) claims that more and more people are reading false news or even inaccurate information every day. On Facebook, 325 of the 721 websites identified by the study are considered “manipulative” and the other 396 are Infox producers.

721 monitored pages

To conduct their study, the researchers used NewsGuard to rate the reliability of texts against compliance with nine journalistic principles, including the accuracy of the facts and the use of non-provocative headlines. Additionally, they worked with NewsWhip to monitor the spread of false information. An unprecedented statistic: there were more interactions with content classified as manipulative in the second quarter of 2020 than in all of 2017.

The study by the German Marshall Fund claims that among the 721 sites in question there are 325 sites that are classified as “manipulative”. Among them are media like Fox News, Daily Wire, Breitbart and The Blaze. These sites are less monitored by Facebook as the American giant mainly targets proven false news, which is why it is useful to be careful. However, Fox News has a higher rating than other websites because unlike others, they correct their mistakes.

The study also lists 396 websites as “false content producers”. They are qualified as such by NewsGuard for repeatedly submitting content that has been proven to be incorrect. Among them we note the presence of websites such as DJHJ Media, The Federalist, Red State Observer or Wind. Even so, these websites often claim to be legitimate media.

Conspirators in action

The number of people interacting (commenting, liking, reading …) with detected fake news has increased by 102% since the end of 2016. Since 2016, items classified as manipulative have also increased 293%. In addition, the researchers see a 177% increase in interactions with articles in both categories since the beginning of the year. Of the interactions analyzed, the so-called “manipulative” content makes up 84% of all.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has put three billion people in jail, it gives conspirators a reason to react. “The unprecedented amount of fake news shows the virality of disinformation in times of crisis,” said French researcher Camille François. Many conspirators distribute their own tables and charts and face the scientific authorities.

It is also alarming about the expansion of racist content related to this crisis. She notes that conspiratorial content has taken a disproportionate turn, with a sharp increase in groups promoting conspiracy theories seeking a guilty party at all costs by being unable to separate the true from the false.

The most popular target of conspirators since the beginning of the pandemic remains billionaire Bill Gates, who accuses him of depopulating the earth and implanting microchips in the population. Several anti-vaccine groups are using the debates between doctors and scientists to create anger and fear in people. A particularly worrying social media group is Trump’s staunch supporter “QAnon”, who spreads falsehoods, stirs up hatred and anti-Semitism.

Trump tweet deleted

After deleting an initial Donald Trump tweet, he attacked social media by compromising Section 230, a law protecting freedom of expression in the United States. The tech giants are due to testify in front of the US Congress weeks before a more important election. Indeed, the media are under increasing pressure, especially in the face of false news passed on by the President himself.

Rebelote, last week, its tweet downplaying the severity of the Covid was deleted. He was referring to the number of 100,000 flu-related deaths when in reality the number is 24,000 to 62,000 deaths a year in his country. The virus has killed 215,000 people so far. It should also be remembered that no less than 16% of the American population believe that the earth is flat. Annoying.

Fight against disinformation

Several platforms employ means to combat disinformation. In particular, Facebook launched a campaign to raise awareness of fake news this summer. Thanks to a new function on WhatsApp, YouTube or Twitter, it is now possible to check information. WhatsApp is happy to be able to stop 70% of the infox. A few weeks before a major election, social networks want to limit the spread of false news, hateful or racist content at all costs.

With factual evidence of the information, this cannot stop the convinced conspirators who are looking for a guilty party at any cost, but rather slow down the spread of Infox, which represents a threat to democracy, considerably.