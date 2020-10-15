Curfew: Apple stores are changing their opening times

Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday a curfew that will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Île-de-France and eight major cities. There are Lille, Grenoble, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Toulouse and Saint-Étienne. This will happen from Saturday for the fight against Covid-19. This, of course, affects the Apple Stores.

Apple changed the pages of its stores to indicate it will close at 6:00 p.m. This applies from Saturday, as soon as the curfew is in place. 11 Apple Stores are affected:

Aix-en-Provence region Montpellier Le Chesnay Paris (Saint-Germain market, Opera, Les Quatre Temps, Rosny 2, Val d’Europe) Lyon (confluence, La Part-Dieu) Marseille

Please note that the Apple Store on the Champs-Élysées and the Apple Store Vélizy 2 in Vélizy-Villacoublay (in Yvelines) have been closed for a few days. Some employees have tested positive for Covid-19, hence the closure.

The President of the Republic has announced that the curfew will last at least four weeks. Prime Minister Jean Castex today justified the new restrictive measures. He noted that the rise in the number of hospital intensive care patients who have died from Covid-19 in the past few weeks “requires a strong and rapid response”. Any French person who does not comply with the curfew will be fined 135 euros. In the case of a repeated offense, it will be 1,500 euros.