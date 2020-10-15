Google introduces new tools to help journalists

In a blog post published on October 14, 2020, Google presented the launch of a platform for journalists. It consists of tools based on AI and machine learning and enables them to do their job more efficiently.

Journalist Studio started

The announcement comes shortly after the launch of Google News Showcase, a program of long and documented articles produced by partner media. Mountain View is thinking of the press again with Journalist Studio, a platform supported by the Google News Initiative that provides journalists with various tools to help them in their daily lives. Megan H. Chan, head of the news ecosystem at Google, explains:

“How can reporters focus more on their core work: finding, reporting and writing the story? Our team at Google has been working with the editorial team for the past two years to resolve this issue. What would it be like if we put the best of Google’s search, artificial intelligence and machine learning technology in the hands of journalists? “”

The Journalist Studio puts the technology at the service of the press. The platform consists in particular of tools such as Dataset Search, a search engine for finding data, FactCheck Explorer for checking the accuracy of information, Flourish, a tool for converting data into infographics in order to better understand them, or again Google Trends.

Just the thing to make journalists’ work easier

In particular, Google announced the launch of two new tools that will accompany the release of Journalist Studio. With Pinpoint, reporters can review long documents such as reports or studies much faster:

“Pinpoint helps journalists quickly navigate hundreds of thousands of documents by automatically identifying and organizing the most frequently mentioned people, organizations and places. Instead of users having to press “Ctrl + F” several times, the tool supports journalists in using Google search and knowledge diagram, optical character recognition and speech-text technologies. Search in scanned PDFs, images, handwritten notes, e-mails and audio files ” .

Pinpoint has been tested by USA Today and The Washington Post media reporters and works in multiple languages, including French.

The general knowledge of creating diagrams

The second tool presented by Mountain View is called The Common Knowledge and is currently only available in beta. It enables you to “explore, visualize and share data on important topics in your community” and create your own graphic charter from public data. Currently, this data is for the United States only and covers crime, housing, education, demographics, and the economy.

“Quality journalism is essential to our societies. With the launch of these tools, we look forward to continuing to use the best of Google to support this important work, ”concludes the web giant.