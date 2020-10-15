IPad Air 4 released for sale by the FCC

The FFC has given its approval for the iPad Air 4. The US regulator authorizes Apple to sell its new tablet commercially. Authorization is required for all products that contain electronics.

The iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi + 4G was approved last month. Today the FCC gave the go-ahead for models that only support Wi-Fi. Now it’s Apple’s turn to sell its tablet, and it’s been quiet for a few weeks.

Apple announced the iPad Air 4 during its keynote speech last month. The manufacturer stated that the release date was October without further clarification. We are now mid-October and there is no new release information. Fortunately, we know a little more about the leaks and dealers.

A current rumor has it that pre-orders for the new 10.9-inch iPad will take place on October 16, tomorrow. Marketing would take place on October 23rd. This date seems to be confirmed as the Best Buy brand in Canada has published “Start Date: October 23, 2020” on its website. We are now just waiting for the confirmation from Apple.

The iPad Air 4 starts at 669 euros with 64 GB of storage space. The tablet has a design close to the iPad Pro, the A14 chip, and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the lock button.