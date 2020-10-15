Europe is now at the forefront: EU countries overtake the US in daily corona-new infections – politics

After a decrease in the number of cases in the summer months, the focus of the corona pandemic is shifting back to the countries of the European Union (EU). The US is still the country most affected by the pandemic in terms of registered infections. But for the first time since the beginning of April, EU countries are registering more Covid 19 cases per 100,000 residents within a week than the United States on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, health officials reported an average of 150 cases per 100,000 residents to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). In the US, there were 149.

The day before, the value reported by US states to the national health authority CDC was just above that of the EU countries. On Wednesday, the difference in cases per 100,000 people between EU countries and the US grew to more than two: 155 to 153.

In other words, in the US with its 328 million inhabitants, about 360,000 new infections were registered in the past seven days, and in the EU with its 447 million inhabitants about 487,000 new infections.

Last time, on April 2, the EU countries had more cases per 100,000 residents against the US within a week. At the time, the average was 64 in the EU and 63 in the US. On that day, the cases peaked per 100,000 people in Europe.

About two weeks after the strict measures and the lockdown in mid-March, the curve flattened significantly, to an average of 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the EU. In the United States, by contrast, the number of cases per 100,000 residents rose to over 200 in July and dropped to just over 100 in mid-September, then rose again to 153.

In the EU, the number of cases has been slowly but continuously increasing since July – but then again rapidly since the beginning of October. Within a month, the numbers in the EU have more than doubled.

The development in the EU comes as no surprise, given the numbers in the most affected countries: Spain, which has been hardest hit since March with more than 900,000 positive tests, peaked a month ago with more than 14,000 new infections within one day.

The situation is similar in other EU countries: the Netherlands only recorded a new high on Tuesday with approximately 7,000 positive tests. And France registered the highest number of daily new infections on Saturday – almost 27,000 people were found to be infected with the corona virus.

It has to be said that both in the EU and in the US more tests are carried out than in the spring – but it is noticeable that the positive number of tests in the EU is also increasing. In the US, it has been around 5 percent since August, with little fluctuation. However, in the hard-hit EU countries, the rate has risen significantly since the summer.

Most significant is the increase in the percentage of positive tests compared to the total in the Netherlands. There, the rate rose from about two percent in August to about 17 percent today.

In Italy and France, the positive rate was also around 2 percent in August – and has so far increased to around 7 percent in France and around 10 percent in Italy. In Spain and Germany it has risen the least since August: in Spain from about seven to nine percent, in Germany from one to 2.5 percent.

Accordingly, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday expressed concern about the corona situation in Europe. This is cause for “grave concern”, said WHO regional director Hans Kluge. The number of new infections is increasing every day, as is the number of hospital admissions. The virus-caused lung disease Covid-19 is now the fifth most common cause of death, crossing the threshold of 1,000 deaths per day.

Today you know much more accurately than during the first corona spike in March what can and should be done to stop the spread of the virus, Kluge said. Governments should not withhold relatively small measures to avoid the bigger restrictions such as spring. “Much is in our hands – in the hands of governments and people.”

The development does not mean that the situation will be back by mid-March. Although two to three times more infections are registered per day than in April, there are five times fewer deaths. Nevertheless, the WHO is very concerned, Kluge made clear.

Predictions from reliable epidemiological models suggested that a long-term, relaxed approach could catapult daily mortality by January 2021 to four to five times as much as April 2020. However, the same models also showed that simple measures such as consistent mask wearing and strict monitoring meetings in early February could save an estimated 281,000 lives in the European region. “The pandemic will not change course by itself, but we will. A proportionate and targeted response is the way forward, ”said Kluge. (with dpa)