iPhone 12: Samsung mocks the missing charger

After Xiaomi, it’s time for Samsung. The Korean competitor has decided to mock Apple’s decisions with the iPhone 12. A post on Facebook mocks the charger and a tweet links it to 5G support.

On Facebook, Samsung posted a picture of a charger that said “Included with your Galaxy”. A status accompanies the picture: “Your galaxy gives you what you are looking for. From the simplest like the charger to the best camera, the best battery, the best performance, the best storage and even a 120 Hz screen on a smartphone. “

Apple has announced that its iPhone 12 will be sold without a charger or headphones (except in France because the law requires it). Officially, Apple says it is doing this for the good of the environment. The manufacturer notes that many people already have these types of accessories in their home. Unofficially, however, it is rumored that the withdrawal may save Apple money. Why ? Because there is a cost to adding 5G support.

Regarding Samsung, a rumor announced in July that Samsung is seriously considering no longer providing a charger in the box of some smartphones. It is reminiscent of the time when Samsung laughed at removing the jack from iPhones before doing so on its own smartphones, starting with the Galaxy A8 in 2018.

Samsung also mocks 5G support

There’s a spike in 5G too. Apple touted this support a lot with the iPhone 12. On Twitter, Samsung says: “Some just said hello to speed up where we’ve been friends for a while. Get your Galaxy 5G device now. “A photo shows different Galaxy 5G compatible.

Some people just say hello to speed up, we’ve been friends for a while. Get your Galaxy 5G device now. https://t.co/yNxIoxGt4h pic.twitter.com/bC1YOLe4gc

– Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 13, 2020