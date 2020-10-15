A deal, but not at any cost: Johnson could break negotiations with the EU on Friday – politics

It is not over till it’s over. This saying also applies to Brexit. Even four and a half years after the referendum, the hangover over Britain’s departure from the EU continues and gets on the nerves of thousands of entrepreneurs and tens of thousands of workers who fear economic chaos at the end of the year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently open to canceling the negotiations and therefore also the intended trade agreement with the European Union. He wants to conclude after the EU summit, which lasts until next Friday, and to express himself on the same day.

The EU wants to continue negotiations, but gave itself strictly on Thursday. It was up to Britain “to take the necessary steps to facilitate an agreement,” the heads of state or government concluded in a statement from the summit. Chancellor Angela Merkel also said they wanted a deal, but not at any cost.

Do both parties think an agreement is still possible?

The mood is mixed, but there is still hope. While Johnson has so far promised Britain has a “great future” without a deal, he now insists that London and Brussels can benefit from a trade pact.

Secretary of State Michael Gove estimated a deal’s success rate at 66 percent. The SPD MEP Bernd Lange sees the chance at only 40 percent and tries the German songs: “Either Katja Ebstein:” There are always miracles “or Christian Anders:” There is a train going nowhere “.”

Many in Brussels have been upset since Johnson’s Single Market Act attempted to overturn special rules for Northern Ireland in the pre-existing Brexit deal. London speaks of a “safety net”, while Brussels speaks of a breach of contract. Distrust is now clouds the negotiations on the new agreement.

What is actually negotiated about?

A trade pact should rearrange relations after the economic split. Britain left the EU in January, but will still be part of the internal market and customs union until the end of the year. The treaty aims to prevent tariffs and to keep trade as disruptive as possible.

A number of other topics are under negotiation, including police cooperation, data protection, climate protection, social security, residence rights and many more. An agreement of several hundred pages is expected to go into effect on January 1, 2021 – actually. But two and a half months before the deadline, there is still no mutually accepted contract text.

Progress has been made on many points, but not yet on crucial points, both parties say.

What does it depend on?

There are three sticking points: First, there is access for EU fishermen to UK waters – for EU coastal states like France this is as emotional an issue as it is for Britain, which finally wants to determine its rich fishing grounds on its own.

The second central point is the so-called level playing field: in exchange for tax-free access to the internal market, the EU wants the same environmental, social and aid standards to protect against dumping. But Britain no longer wants to be persuaded by the EU.

This also applies to point three, the so-called administration: The EU demands a reliable mediation instrument in the event that a party deviates from the treaty. She uses it to bite granite in London.

What is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s role in the negotiations?

For a long time, Johnson was barely present, at most in eloquent speeches from London. Critics accuse him of being a boisterous and wicked crisis manager, who is on a slow course both with Brexit and in fighting the Corona crisis.

After a phone call with EU Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister said that while a deal was “desirable”, he was disappointed at the slow progress. He would reflect after the summit and then decide on the next steps in the UK. His chief negotiator David Frost tweeted Thursday night that he wanted to comment on Friday.

Who would be the losers in a no deal?

Most of them. Projections predict that the effects for Britain are likely to be significant: tariffs and other trade barriers would be introduced, thousands of trucks could be stuck due to border controls in the Dover area, supermarket and pharmacy shelves would be empty – this would be the last the United States affected by the pandemic Kingdom could use.

The EU states would also be shocked. Tens of thousands of jobs are at stake, the Federation of German Industry only warned Wednesday along with business associations in France and Italy. In Germany, the ailing automotive industry is particularly concerned. In Britain, domestic political unrest also looms: Scotland’s aspirations for independence could grow even greater and the opposition Labor party could score points. (dpa)