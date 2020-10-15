Resistance from Eastern Europe: EU summit postpones decision on new climate target for 2030 until December – politics

Given the concerns of countries in Eastern Europe heavily dependent on coal, the EU summit has postponed the decision on a tightened climate target for 2030 to December. As the heads of state or government decided in Brussels on Thursday evening, they will then revisit the topic to “agree a new target for emissions reduction by 2030”.

The EU has pledged to be climate neutral by 2050 – that is, offset or absorb more greenhouse gas than it emits. The earlier intermediate target for 2030 to reduce CO2 emissions by 40 percent compared to 1990 is not sufficient. The European Commission has therefore proposed at least 55 percent.

In their summit conclusions, the EU Heads of State or Government affirmed that the new CO2 reduction target should be “achieved jointly by the EU in the most cost-effective way”. All Member States must contribute, but “national circumstances” must be taken into account.

This means that the new climate target does not have to be achieved by all EU countries at national level, but only by the 27 Member States as a whole. This is especially demanded by Eastern European governments, whose economies are still heavily focused on coal. The current target of a 40 percent CO2 reduction by 2030 “is the absolute upper limit for us,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissow said at the summit.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said a 55 percent reduction is also not feasible for his country. “There are a few countries that can do more.” A reduction in CO2 emissions by an average of 55 percent in the EU is therefore quite acceptable for his country.

Babis also represented his Polish colleague Mateusz Morawiecki at the EU summit, who had to go into the corona quarantine. Poland, which is heavily dependent on coal, also fears significant economic downsides with rising climate ambitions. The government in Warsaw is the only EU country that has not yet joined the 2050 climate neutrality target.

Different minimum requirements for individual EU states have so far been rejected in other countries, as well as in the European Commission and Parliament. The summit therefore called on the Commission to engage in in-depth discussions with Member States to reach an agreement.

Eleven EU countries, on the other hand, are striving for faster climate protection

“We are even aiming for 70 percent less,” said Estonia’s Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. He is one of the signatories to a joint statement by eleven EU countries that advocate faster climate protection.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) reiterated her support for the 55 percent target. “It is important that we reach an agreement in December,” she said. She pointed out that a follow-up conference to the 2019 Madrid climate summit will take place this year. It is scheduled to be online on December 12, one day after the EU summit.

A common position of the member states is also a precondition for negotiations with the EU parliament on the European climate law. Last week, the MPs demanded a reduction target of 60 percent net for 2030. This also means that they reject earlier calculations by the European Commission, which offset positive effects such as reforestation of forests on the climate target. (AFP)