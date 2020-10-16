Users could not send messages: Twitter temporarily disrupted the worldwide economy

Twitter users around the world were hit by a short message service interruption on Friday night. The company is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, it said on the status page on Twitter. There is no evidence that the breach was caused by a security breach or a hack. There have been problems both on the platform and with other applications that access the Twitter interfaces.

Less than two hours after the first message, the short message service said that Twitter should work for everyone again. The reason for the failure was named “unintentional change in internal systems”.

Twitter plays an important role as a communication platform in the current US election campaign. US President Donald Trump has always used this service extensively to spread his messages. On Wednesday, Trump strongly criticized Twitter and the Internet company Facebook for blocking access to a critical article about opposition presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. (DPA, AFP)