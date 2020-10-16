Simultaneous “Townhalls” of Trump and Biden: America’s Impossible Debate – Politics

Somehow this Thursday night is symbolic. Instead of the incumbent and its challenger meeting in a debate, exchanging arguments and, yes, arguing, they talk at the same time – in different places. Donald Trump in Miami / Florida and Joe Biden in Philadelphia / Pennsylvania. The common conversation, the argumentative exchange with someone who thinks differently politically – it has become difficult in the United States of America.

However, after the first TV debate between the two presidential candidates turned into a screaming competition over two weeks ago, as Trump kept interrupting Biden and talking about him, there was little hope in this regard anyway. With the president’s Covid 19 illness a few days later, it was clear the continuation would not take place next Thursday.

Trump rejected the proposal from the committee responsible for the debates to keep the TV game virtual, although in Corona times hardly any normal format viewers are allowed. He pushed for a postponement, which was not given up. The next real and final debate isn’t until next Thursday in Nashville / Tennessee.

The vote will take place in less than three weeks

Biden’s team then arranged a town hall on ABC News for the Democrats where citizens could ask questions – which Trump had to counter at the same time as a counter-event on NBC. As a result, most voters will look at their candidate and just write down what they say again.

On the other hand, for those who are still undecided less than three weeks before the election, zapping back and forth between two TV channels is a challenge – the commercials, which did not exist in the first debate, are extremely useful for once.

If you manage to switch between the channels on the fly, you will experience two worlds: here the president, who is interested in show effects and also riot, whose statements, as always, are immediately checked for their veracity. There, the polite, serious challenger who answers long gets tangled up every now and then, but likely has a calming influence on many viewers.

On Twitter, registered commenters say their blood pressure drops as soon as they switch to Biden. The last half hour is part of the deal anyway: Trump’s town hall ends after 60 minutes.

Trump claims to know nothing about QAnon’s conspiracy theorists

What will be especially reminded of Trump’s statements is that once again he does not distance himself from a dangerous group that should get him votes. When the belligerent NBC presenter Savannah Guthrie was asked why he forwarded tweets from QAnon’s conspiracy theorists that the FBI classified as terrorists, he said, He is forwarding a lot.

He then claims to know nothing about the movement, except that it is “against pedophilia”. But he knows a lot about Antifa “and these people on the left who are burning our cities down”. Guthrie asks, ‘Don’t you know her? You are the president! You’re not someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet anything! “

What’s important to know about QAnon is that Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence only canceled a scheduled donation dinner to be hosted by supporters of the movement after a public outcry. And that several supporters who have been named Trump fans are running for the Republican ticket to the US Congress, some of which have a chance of success.

Among other things, QAnon is spreading the claim that the US is ruled by a criminal and satanist organization, which would include former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, billionaire George Soros and several Hollywood stars. Many QAnon messages are anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist in nature. It is also circulated that the coronavirus is a conspiracy to subjugate people through vaccinations and 5G cell phone technology.

Biden says he wants to “heal” the country

So while the president reportedly cannot recall hearing anything bad about one of the world’s fastest growing and most dangerous movements, according to experts on the other station, Joe Biden says phrases like, “The words of a president have meaning.” Heal the land and bring the people back together, but I don’t want to deepen the divisions of the land. The contrast could hardly be greater.

They also show wide differences in what is probably the most important topic: coping with the corona pandemic. The president, who was hospitalized for three days just two weeks ago for his infection, has been touring the country for a long time.

Contrary to the regulations in some states, he organizes rallies with sometimes thousands of visitors, where few wear a mask and no one keeps their distance. Why should it, the president said again on Thursday, “We are about to come across the mountain.” He does not want to hear that the number of infections is increasing in almost all states and that the number of patients treated in the hospital is on the rise again.

US President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden Photo: AFP / Saul Loeb

Biden says the incumbent has learned nothing from its own coronavirus infection. In the US, more than 210,000 people have already died from this infection. And what does he do? Nothing! Trump will not continue to wear masks.

The president indirectly confirms the reports of his debt mountain

That night also reveals what Trump answered when asked to whom he actually owed the $ 421 million recently reported by the “New York Times” – a fact he has always denied. These debts are “a small percentage of my net worth,” he says, indirectly confirming that I really am in debt. His adventurous justification for this is: With some of it he wanted to please “institutions that would lend me money”. When asked whether he also has obligations with foreign organizations, he says: “I don’t know.” And adds, He does not owe money to “dark people”.

Meanwhile, Biden talks about whether he would order a forced vaccination if he became president and a vaccine (he would like, but he couldn’t, but only convince state governors or mayors). And about what he would do about police brutality or fracking. At one point, it’s even about foreign policy, a topic that rarely plays a major role in U.S. election campaigns.

Boredom – is it a disadvantage?

Biden answers matter-of-factly, intentionally, calmly – and it can be boring for some. But given that boredom has become a foreign word in the Trump era, it doesn’t have to be a downside. In contrast to the TV duel a week ago, viewers have at least the opportunity to listen to him undisturbed.

When asked what it would say about America if he, who constantly led the polls, lost to Trump on Nov. 3, Biden said surprisingly openly, “It could mean I was a weak candidate.” He doesn’t hope, he adds, that it means the United States is as divided as the president seems to want.

The Trump campaign, of course, immediately uses Biden’s quote about himself as a potentially weak candidate. In contrast, Biden’s supporters insist that an election campaigner just wants to be honest. It remains to be seen what the undecided think about it – and whether they even saw this long-distance duel.