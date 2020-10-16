Mac Apple Silicon: an Apple keynote on November 17th?

The presentation dates for the Apple Silicon Macs and the AirPods Studio will be announced by Jon Prosser. The leaker, who is sometimes well informed about Apple, speaks about a keynote for the next month and another shortly before spring 2021.

Apple will hold a keynote speech on November 17th to talk about Mac Apple Silicon. Rumors sparked an announcement sometime in November. An announcement on the 17th is therefore possible.

There will be an ARM Mac event in November to confirm this.

I hear November 17th. 🗓

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

Apple first announced the transition from Intel processors to Apple silicon processors during WWDC in June. However, we don’t really have specific details, hence the interest in a keynote on this topic. Apple only said that the first Apple Silicon Mac will be released before the end of the year. However, nothing was said about the nature of the Mac. MacBook? Macbook Pro? Mac mini? iMac?

Jon Prosser also announced that Apple will unveil its AirPods Studio headset on March 16, 2021. The presentation would take place during a keynote (the 2021 premiere) and other products would be announced as well.

Okay, how about “One More Thing”?

After this ARM Mac event in November, the next Apple event (currently a digital event) will take place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The event headliner is AirPods Studio (B515) https://t.co/UxqQr6je1c pic.twitter.com/oCxVhg3owb

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020