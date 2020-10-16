“Sensible and good for both sides”: Merkel calls on EU to compromise Brexit dispute – Politics

In the Brexit dispute with Britain, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also called on the EU for a compromise. Merkel said that after the first day of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, each side had “their red lines” in negotiating a trade deal. “We have asked Britain to remain willing to compromise in the sense of an agreement.

The EU’s Heads of State or Government had previously demanded in a statement from Britain that “take the necessary steps to facilitate an agreement”. The British government reacted angrily. Their negotiator, David Frost, was “disappointed”, saying he was “surprised that all future steps must come from Britain.” This is “an unusual approach to negotiating”.

According to Frost, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to respond to the outcome of the summit on Friday. He left open whether the British side is ready for further talks. Johnson had threatened to leave the negotiating table in September if there was no breakthrough on October 15 – next Thursday.

“Given the global situation,” an agreement “makes sense and is good for both parties,” Merkel said. The EU knows “that Britain wants some degree of independence”. In that spirit, the Heads of State or Government asked their negotiator Michel Barnier to “continue the negotiations”. (AFP)