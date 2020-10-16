Facebook and Twitter executives have to justify themselves in the Senate after covering up the Biden family secrets case

On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published an article aimed directly at Joe Biden’s family. The controversial article points to a questionable relationship between Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and a gas group in Ukraine. Facebook and Twitter have decided to limit the circulation of this article on their platforms, which Republicans absolutely don’t like.

Was the Biden family protected?

While Facebook and Twitter are generally accused of acting too slowly to limit the spread of false information, this time around, both social networks have been particularly effective. Both decided to limit the circulation of this famous New York Post article, the facts of which they believed had not been verified. This article is said to contain scorching revelations about Hunter Biden, son of the Democratic presidential candidate for the United States.

In the same category

Facebook Messenger: a new logo and new functions

Time is getting tense, we are two weeks away from the vote and the Americans’ choice is being made at this moment. At the request of Republican Senate members, the two CEOs of Twitter and Facebook agreed to testify before the Senate committee in just two weeks, on October 28, less than a week before election day. Facebook and Twitter likely had very different reasons for restricting distribution of this content to the Biden family, and they used different methods to reduce distribution of this article.

Facebook and Twitter claim to have followed their guidelines

The reason Twitter decided to limit the circulation of this article has to do with the fact that the information is being pulled from the New York Post. Twitter says it is against its policy to share articles whose disclosure was based on a hack. The social network has therefore completely blocked the distribution of this article.

However, the New York Post claimed that the source of the factual information was a laptop that a Delaware repair shop owner believed belonged to Hunter Biden. When nobody came to collect the file, the owner allegedly made a copy and gave it to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s attorney before handing the original over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The New York Post claims it received a copy of Rudy Giuliani’s hard drive.

For its part, Facebook didn’t stop users from sharing the link to the article, but said it was limiting its scope until the facts were verified. Facebook spokesman Andy Stone announced that the facts were finally verified hours after the article was published on October 14th. But today, Friday October 16, more than 24 hours after it was first posted on Facebook, posts containing the link don’t yet have labels mentioning it will be reviewed.

Andy Stone stated, “Verifying the facts on this particular case is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of disinformation. The article on the Biden family’s revelations needed review. We are committed to combating foreign interference, increasing transparency and reducing disinformation. We will hold on ”.