Google: Hum a song to find its title

It happens to all of us. We know the melody of a piece of music, but we don’t have the lyrics and even less the title. Difficult to know what it is. This is where Google wants to help us with a new function: Search while humming.

A new function is being introduced in the Google app for iOS and Android as well as in the widget and in the Google assistant. Just touch the microphone and hum or whistle the music. Google will analyze it and tell you the artist name and music. Google says you have to hum or whistle for about ten seconds for it to be analyzed properly.

The search engine’s algorithm relies on machine learning to identify the melody and therefore the music. Suggestions are displayed so that the user can verify that any of them are correct. He can also get additional details about the artist and song, just as he can access videos. And of course he can hear the song.

Google states on their blog that this feature is now available. On iOS, it is only available to those who have English configured. 20 languages ​​are supported on Android. Google hopes to offer this feature in other languages ​​in the future.