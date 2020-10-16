iPhone 12: Samsung ships most of the OLED screens

All four variants of the iPhone 12 have OLED displays. This is the first time this has happened. For example, last year only the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max had an OLED display. The iPhone 11 was entitled to an LCD screen. Samsung was the main supplier and is later this year.

According to The Elec, Samsung supplies Apple OLED displays for the iPhone 12 mini (5.4 inches), the iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches). LG takes care of the OLED screen of the iPhone 12 (6.1 inches). Samsung is considered the best for OLED displays on mobile devices, which is why Apple has been betting heavily on it since the iPhone X in 2017. In addition, Samsung has large factories that can produce many models.

According to figures released yesterday, between 70 and 80 million iPhone 12s are expected to be produced by the end of the year. According to Elec, Samsung is expected to produce 60 million OLED displays and LG the remaining 20 million. That equates to four times as many screens for iPhones on the LG side. The Korean group only made five million copies available last year. For Samsung this means an increase of 20%.

The Chinese group BOE should be the third supplier of OLED screens for the new iPhones. But Apple doesn’t seem to have chosen it because of the quality that doesn’t exist. However, it could join Samsung and LG over the months if it reaches the required quality.