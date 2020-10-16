The Olli 2.0 autonomous shuttles were tested in Toronto in 2021

The city of Toronto just confirmed the start of a pilot project to commission autonomous shuttles in spring 2021 on Wednesday, September 14, 2020. The shuttles chosen for the pilot are those of American Local Motors, who will do so. On the streets of the Canadian city, his electric vehicles were called Olli 2.0.

Olli 2.0, the autonomous shuttle that was almost entirely 3D printed

The test is conducted with Pacific Western Transportation, a transportation company. There are two employees on board every trip: an operator from Pacific Western Transportation and a customer service representative from TTC or Metrolinx, the company that Toronto uses for most of its commuter transportation services.

“We are moving our city forward on many fronts, including micromobility, while controlling the impact of Covid-19,” said John Tory, Toronto Mayor. “This innovative project will provide us with valuable insights while introducing innovations that could help us build a better, more sustainable and fairer transport network.”

The pilot should last between 6 and 12 months and demonstrate ways in which these autonomous shuttles can be used alongside other public transportation in the city. This test line will provide a service between West Rouge and Rouge Hill GO station, a neighborhood west of Toronto proper in the Scarborough community in the greater Toronto area.

Olli is not the only urban mobility solution that is used worldwide. On the other hand, it has the special feature of being 80% 3D printed. In terms of its design, the Olli 2.0 has a level 4 range, which means the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving without human intervention.

The shuttle offers space for up to 8 passengers and is easily accessible for people with reduced mobility (ramp and safety bars). In addition to the 3D-printed components, electric motors are also integrated in vehicle wheels. Acoustic and visual announcements are made in the passenger compartment so that as many people as possible can understand the transmitted information.

Finally, Olli 2.0 contains artificial intelligence supported by Watson (IBM system) and the Lex learning interface (from Amazon). Passengers can also talk to the shuttle and transmit voice commands.

The diffusion of autonomous urban micromobility solutions

The autonomous shuttles from Local Motors are reminiscent of the French colleagues Navya. The French nugget vehicles are indeed similar in their urban area of ​​operation. Navya, on the other hand, is one step ahead of Olli 2.0, as last July the fleet of French autonomous shuttles officially landed on the market and completed the chapter of a comprehensive test phase (more than 200 tests carried out worldwide). And the ambitions are by no means limited to the borders of France, since the Lyon-based startup is to open a subsidiary in Singapore and a production site in South Korea in the coming weeks.

Transdev is still concerned with mobility problems in French territory and in January 2019 announced a partnership with an American supplier, Torc Robotics, to develop an autonomous shuttle platform.

These types of city traffic are expected to spread like wildfire over the next two years. After a year of announced projects and test phases in 2019, it appears that 2021 will mark the emergence of these autonomous micromobility solutions. In December 2019, the city of Doha signed a partnership with Volkswagen for the automotive group to produce a fleet of autonomous shuttles. The goal is circled in the schedule: deployment of a fleet of operational autonomous vehicles for the 2022 World Cup.

More recently, the German space agency DLR (for the German Aerospace Center) presented a prototype of an autonomous vehicle called U-Shift on September 18, 2020. A flexible vehicle that is designed for different transport needs: automatic distribution, parcel handling, passenger transport or even sales area for hikers.

City shuttles without a driver should coexist with taxis themselves without human assistance. In this market, Waymo holds the rope. The Alphabet subsidiary has just launched its autonomous taxis for the general public in the city of Phoenix. Wqymo is also in the books for the Paris 2024 Olympics, which aim to launch autonomous shuttles between Charles de Gaulle Airport and La Défense.