The great MO: Astray goes to iOS (Trailer)

Rayark is hands down one of the largest mobile game studios out there. In some titles – Implosion, Cytus II, or even the great RPG Sdorica – Rayark has established itself as a studio that matters. MO: Astray, which has been released on PC (Steam) for several months, should cement that reputation for quality. This platform and action game, sometimes in the style of an Ori, is worth a lot for its artistic direction. The absolutely outstanding soundtrack completes this flawless performance. In addition to the “classic” action phases, MO: Astray offers relatively simple puzzle phases. The game also benefits from a fairly detailed (and sad) narrative framework for a title of the genre. In short, Rayark’s new title will undoubtedly be a must have for any self-respecting iOS game library. MO: Astray will be available in the App Store on November 12th. The game can already be pre-ordered (App Store Link – 5.49 euros – iPhone / iPad).

