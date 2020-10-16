The future of SEO in China?

Véronique DUONG, co-founder of the SEO agency Rankwell in Paris, which specializes in international SEO, gives her advice on future optimization for Chinese search engines.

The growth in mainland China and its development in terms of technological innovation are well established. In recent years, China’s richest cities like Canton and Shanghai have changed radically with the introduction of mobile payments, face recognition for self-identification, self-driving cars, and various high-tech novelties.

There are several Chinese search engines within the Middle Kingdom:

Baidu, QS Search (or Qihoo 360 or HaoSou, the engine has 3 nominations), Sogou (intends to buy up Tencent Q4 2020), Shenma (part of Alibaba) and other lesser known ones.

In terms of the distribution of Chinese users, Baidu retains the monopoly with 69% of the market share. However, with Tencent’s possible takeover (sure, even) of Sogou, there’s a good chance Baidu will lose Chinese internet and mobile users.

In the same category

OroCommerce x Synolia, Gartner Recognized BtoB Ecommerce Bet!

Here are the market share figures for Q1 2020 for Chinese search engines in mainland China:

On any device, Baidu still has a 69% market share.

On the flip side, Baidu isn’t high on the list on the desktop, but it’s Sogou who takes the place with 48% market share.

However, on mobile (the most widely used device in mainland China), Baidu has the complete monopoly with 85% of the market share.

The competition in mainland China is very fierce and each of these search engines want to be number 1.

Alibaba’s Shenma, a mobile-only search engine, has had a large market share over time (we were 14% in 2018, and today, in 2020, the shares for the company have fallen to less than 10% mobile) but remains second behind Baidu .

Qihoo 360’s HaoSou (a very powerful antivirus program) that reproduces many of Baidu’s innovations is also struggling to gain market share. However, since the engine is installed on PCs by default (like a bit of Bing in the West), this becomes a few numbers for its market share.

Compared to Baidu, the most competitive search engines today are Sogou (a service that deals with information and WeChat data and is featured in search results. This has led many internet users to turn to Sogou for this feature) and Shenma , a 100% mobile search engine (and since cell phones are the most widely used devices in China).

On the other hand, Google and Bing pose no threat or competition to Chinese engines. They are in the “Other” section of the Camembert with a market share of less than 3%.

Therefore, you should no longer think about optimizing the SEO of your website for one search engine, especially in China, but rather work on the Chinese version for all search engines.

All engines (Chinese and Westerners) have a common core: the quality of the website, the monolingual content of the websites, the external links (quantity and quality) pointing to the website, the keywords, etc. If the basic SEO work is done correctly, the website should be indexed and rated relatively quickly across all engines.

We must therefore no longer think of doing Chinese search engine optimization for Baidu, but of all Chinese search engines (Sogou, Shenma, HaoSou).