Foxconn is offering a huge bonus to new hires on the iPhone 12/12 Pro production lines

The new iPhone 12/12 Pro is in the starting blocks. On the supply chain side, we’re also working to produce as many iPhones as possible. The South China Morning Post reports that Foxconn, the main iPhone assembler, hires 2,000 people a day for its huge factory in Zhengzhou (also known as iPhone City). Thanks to the large number of shift workers, the factory operates around the clock.

Foxconn is now hiring hard to produce iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

It would only be a few hours between the arrival of a new candidate and the start of their work on one of the assembly lines. In addition, Foxconn would have found the arguments to motivate its new troops: The new employees who agree to work 55 days in the next three months will receive a bonus of 1500 dollars. This bonus is 4 times the base salary in China. A Foxconn employee is currently paid $ 4.5 an hour, 30% more than the hourly wage without “product launches”.