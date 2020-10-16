Zoom introduces its own marketplace and third-party application integration%

During its virtual conference called Zoomtopia, the video conferencing service announced the launch of two new tools for its users: ZoomOn and Zapps.

ZoomOn, an online event marketplace

If there is one company that has benefited from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is Zoom. Its usage literally exploded in 2020 and this is reflected in its revenue, which has quadrupled thanks to its use of teleworking, among other things. More and more people are using the application for purposes other than professional meetings. Zoom got this well with the launch of its new platform, a type of video conferencing marketplace called ZoomOn.

In the same category

Google Maps Live View: The augmented reality function is available

Currently available in beta in the US, it should be rolled out to the rest of the world in 2021. It enables payment for events for attendees via PayPal or credit card and compensation for organizers (who must have a paid account). At the moment Zoom does not receive any commission for these amounts, but that could be changed, the company said. ZoomOn can be used in many areas, from yoga classes to reading sessions. The tool thus makes it easier to hold events that are currently not recommended in order to respect social distancing and barrier gestures.

ZoomOn also offers built-in functionality for purchasing tickets, scheduling events, and promoting events.

Zapps, the integration of third-party applications

The second announcement concerns Zapps. This is a tool that, as the name suggests, integrates third-party applications into Zoom. The company describes the functionality in a press release:

“Zapps helps bring out all of the apps you need to be productive and allows information to flow freely between teams before, during and after the meeting. Think of Zapps as the app store you need it most: during a Zoom meeting, chat, webinar, phone call, and even your contact directory. “

Zapps enables users to use other applications without having to switch between windows during a video conference. This feature may seem trivial, but it is actually very useful. This means that 35 applications are available. These include Slack, Asana, Dropbox, Zendesk, and Salesforce.

Building on its success, Zoom is expanding its announcements and new products. In July, the company presented Zoom For Home, an all-in-one device for video conferencing.