Gockelspiele in the Corona Round: You slowly understand why Merkel is no longer interested – politics

Someone wrote on Twitter, “Merkel has to hand out baking pipes, with the escalation levels wooden spoon, rolling pin, cast iron pan, until the last one gets it.” I am against violence, but such a rolling pin has brought many men to their senses.

But seriously, how often does the Chancellor have to declare exponential growth until everyone understands that one and one doesn’t make two in a deadly virus? I can’t believe we galloped into the second corona wave despite all the warnings and predictions.

Sorry for my outburst, but I’m really mad. On Friday, the Robert Koch Institute reported 7334 new infections in Germany, 551 of which in Berlin. That is the highest maximum.

As a reminder, in case you have forgotten what a pandemic is: a worldwide spread of an infectious disease with a large number of diseases, serious disease courses and in Germany for 9734 people so far with a fatal outcome. And still no vaccine to save.

Each state cooks its own poisonous soup

Damn Anatolian mountain goat shit, what’s so hard about putting on a mask, not partying and keeping your feet still for a while? I’m slowly starting to understand that Angela Merkel is no longer interested in politics. No one around them seems to be more interested in anything for a good cause, instead profiling neuroses and testosterone-driven prime ministers taking corona measures in, before and after the election. In these times people not only want to destroy federalism, but also some politicians.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

For months, the Chancellor has tried with sovereignty, facts, appeals and empathy to bring the situation back to an objective level, but failed due to the unilateral efforts of the Prime Ministers. I remember a time when the shreds flew into politics, but that was a culture of argument, with the aim of the struggle for compromise.

There are worlds between the politics of resistance of today and the politics of solution of that time. No depth, no beliefs, no orientation. Each state cooks its own soup like a rooster, but it is becoming more and more toxic.

We will miss Merkel very much by Christmas 2021 at the latest

“Then we’ll be back here in two weeks,” Merkel warned in the prime ministers’ leadership. It sounds like the Chancellor is not dealing with adults, but rebellious children.

Angela Merkel will quit next year and retire from politics. Good for them, bad for us. I’m really giving her a pension. But by Christmas 2021 at the latest, we will be aching for her unpretentious, pragmatic management style. At the latest when the masculine attitude has returned to politics.

Infection researcher Michael Meyer-Hermann warned: “The population must do more than politics dictates. The alternative is a lockdown. At the latest next week, Angela Merkel will once again explain the exponential growth and also the prevention paradox. I would like to anticipate it for you here: These are measures that lead to the reason for the measure disappearing. Or to put it more simply, those who follow the rules don’t get infected, those who don’t get infected stay healthy, and those who are healthy don’t infect anyone. But who am I telling this to?