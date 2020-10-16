End of negotiations with the EU ?: Johnson prepares Britain for a hard Brexit policy

Hour of truth in the Brexit dispute: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prepared his country for a hard break with the EU without a treaty on January 1. An agreement with Brussels is unlikely, he announced in London on Friday. According to British Sky reporter Sam Coates, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has already offered to travel to London on Monday.

After the decisions of the EU summit on Thursday, Britain’s chief negotiator, David Frost, was already disappointed. On the other hand, the EU wants to intensify negotiations significantly in the coming weeks. Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated on Friday evening that she is prepared to reach a compromise.

On the status of the talks on the trade pact, the CDU politician said after the first day of the summit that there was light and shadow. “It went well in some places. There is still much work to be done in other areas. All in all, an agreement would make sense for both parties.

“We have to live without it if necessary, but I think it would be better if we had such an agreement,” Merkel said. Her Belgian colleague Alexander De Croo said: “It would be insane not to have a deal. But it would be crazier to have a bad deal. “

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The EU and Great Britain have been working for months on a trade pact to prevent tariffs and trade barriers after Brexit and the economic split at the end of the year. On crucial points, however, no solution has been found – although Johnson had set the EU as an October 15 deadline for an agreement.

The EU summit now called on London to “take the necessary steps to enable an agreement”. Chancellor Merkel later emphasized: “This of course means that we too have to make compromises. Each side has its red lines. At that point, however, London had already responded to the summit resolution: negotiator Frost was disappointed and announced Johnson’s statement for Friday.

Video 16.10.2020, 10:11 am: 28 min. Merkel: If necessary, no agreement between the EU and Great Britain

At the end of the EU summit, the heads of state or government want to discuss relations with the neighboring continent of Africa on Friday. In addition, escalating tensions between Turkey and the EU states of Greece and Cyprus will be back on the agenda.

Greece and Cyprus accuse Turkey of seeking natural gas in sea areas that only they can exploit under international maritime law. On the other hand, Turkey argues that it has not signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and that the examined zones belong to the Turkish continental shelf.

The decision on the EU’s climate target should be taken by the end of the year

At the start of the summit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the EU to take a firm stand against Ankara. “Unfortunately, Turkey is insisting on its provocative and aggressive policies,” he said. The EU must now stand firm and take the consequences if the behavior persists. Mitsotakis was referring to the fact that at the last EU summit, the EU extended threats of sanctions against Turkey.

Given the dramatic increase in the number of corona infections across Europe, heads of state and government agreed on Thursday to step up cooperation to combat the pandemic. There is a need for better coordination of quarantine rules, monitoring cross-border contacts and testing strategies, development of vaccination capacities and travel restrictions, the final statement said.

In addition, the summit agreed in principle to tighten the climate target for 2030. In this context, the EU Commission’s proposal to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 was discussed, he said. A decision must be made by the end of the year. Merkel was behind the 55 percent target at the start of the top. So far, the target has been minus 40 percent. (dpa)